Article content A proposal by Georgian Bay Innovation Group to create a land-based recirculating aquaculture system near Colpoy’s Bay is still in its “infancy” and will require approvals from three provincial ministries and Saugeen Ojibway Nation before proceeding, says South Bruce Peninsula’s mayor. Janice Jackson said she has complete confidence that those agencies will not authorize the fish farm project if they have any concerns about the operation’s potential impact on local waterways or the environment. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Company conducting studies for proposed aquaculture facility on peninsula Back to video “I have full trust in those agencies to only permit this to go forward if it’s not going to create an environmental concern,” she said Wednesday. “And if it creates no environmental concern, this is a big deal for our town. Two hundred full-time jobs and this would be an array of menial labour to highly skilled labour, which is a wonderful cross-section. It would be the biggest employer of our town.”

Article content The inland fish farm – proposed for a roughly 200-acre property on Berford Lake Road north of Wiarton – will not require council’s approval, she said, as the Toronto-based company’s site is zoned for that type of use. But, Jackson said the company will require approvals from the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, along with SON. The fish farm proposal has ignited concerns in the community about potential environmental impacts as well as noise, pollution, smell and increased traffic volumes. A “citizen’s action group of local residents” has formed and created a website, smellsfishy.org, with information on the project and their concerns. A spokesperson for Georgian Bay Innovation Group, meanwhile, says the company is conducting environmental studies to ensure the project would not negatively impact the environment or area water systems. It plans to share the results of those studies with the public and hold a community meeting on its proposal in late August or early September. Jackson said council received information about the project during a closed session several months ago because the company was still negotiating a purchase of land. The proposal was brought to the public’s attention over the weekend after neighbours spotted some workers conducting soil testing on the property.

Article content Residents posted their concerns about the project on Facebook. The citizen group’s website says aquaculture operations “utilize large volumes of water and generate toxic waste byproducts that have long caused concerns about their disposal. “The environmental impact of a large-scale commercial operation on an ecologically sensitive area is of utmost concern,” it says. In light of concerns raised, Jackson said municipal officials encouraged Georgian Bay Innovation Group to release a statement on the project. The town posted that statement to their Facebook page Tuesday. Stephen McNeill, vice-president of communications, said the company is “committed to having minimal impact to the environment and is in the process of completing an assessment” for the development of the land-based recirculating aquaculture system facility. The company is planning to create a website to allow for public feedback and discussion on the project before it determines its next steps, the statement says. The project would be a positive one for the area, it says, producing 200 full-time positions and opportunities for local companies during construction and operations. Reached Thursday, McNeill said the proposal for the company-owned property at 83 Berford Lake Rd. is in the “very preliminary stages.” The company outlined its pre-construction concept review during an initial discussion with the town. A local contractor visited the site to do some soil sampling and surveying work, part of an information-gathering process.

Article content The company has retained an environmental firm, which is now undertaking a water quality and mixing study to “fully understand Georgian Bay and the uniqueness of this water body in an effort to ensure that we have all the proper studies and data in place with monitoring in order that our facility will not negatively affect water quality in the area,” he said. The proposed inland fish farm would have tanks for fish and a water filtration and treatment system to remove contaminants and bacteria from the water. He said about 99.98 per cent of the water goes through that system and back into the tanks. “So it’s not like dirty water is being flushed back into the bay. It’s all recirculated,” McNeill said. The water is refreshed through the water treatment process. “It’s not a matter of drawing fresh water out of the bay. The lake also has impurities that affect fish, so you can’t just draw out of the bay and pump it into the tanks. That’s why we contain the water, treat it and get it back in the system again,” he said. A spokesperson for the citizen’s group, who asked not to be identified at this time, said their website has recorded more than 2,000 visits since the weekend and the group has received about 300 emails. All of the correspondence so far has been supportive of the group’s work, the spokesperson said. Local citizens are also concerned that they’re just hearing about the project now, after the company has already purchased the land and begun environmental studies, the spokesperson said. “Moving forward, we are going to continue to educate and demand answers; ask a lot of questions.”

