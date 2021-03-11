





Article content The operator of a quarry near Hope Bay, where a December 2019 blast shook homes and was recorded by instruments that detect earthquakes, has pleaded guilty to an Aggregate Resource Act offence. On Feb. 8 in a virtual Provincial Offences court hearing in Owen Sound, Hunter Haulage & Excavating Inc., of Lion’s Head, pleaded guilty and was convicted of permitting the contravention of a condition of its licence, contrary to the Aggregate Resources Act, at 1562 Bruce Road 9 in South Bruce Peninsula. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Company fined for Hope Bay quarry blast that shook houses Back to video The company was fined $3,500, court documents show. It was the company’s first violation. “The charge is for violation of the site plan and permit issued to the defendant where setting off the explosion was concerned,” said Jolanta Kowalski, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. She said in an email that the case stemmed from an explosion at a quarry operated by the defendant company.

Article content She said the blast happened after 5 p.m., later than allowed in the site plan. That blasting hour limit was set to avoid disturbing neighbours. And there was no blast monitoring equipment in position at the site, which was a permit condition to confirm compliance with blasting standards. Each violation is contrary to S. 57 (2) of the Aggregate Resources Act. Asked if the nature of this blast was different, given how people reported feeling it, and whether there was a mishap, she directed questions to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, whose spokesman, Gary Wheeler, had no information about it. Kowalski said the Crown proposed the fine and it was presented to the justice of the peace as a jointly recommended sentence. Fines under this legislation run up to $1 million and $100,000 for each day of a continuing offence, she said. Since there are only monetary penalties under the act, they “tend to run a little higher in public-resource protection statutes like this one,” she said. That’s “especially so” where a commercial operator is concerned, “so fines represent a true penalty and not simply a cost of doing business.” The blast was detected by Natural Resources Canada seismographs at 5:19 p.m. Dec. 13, initially registered as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, centred about 15 kilometres north of Wiarton near Hope Bay. It was later determined to be a 1.9-magnitude blast, rather than a quake.

Article content The Earthquakes Canada website says quakes with a magnitude of less than 3.5 on the Richter scale are recorded on local seismographs, but are generally not felt. But someone reported there was a “loud and startling boom that shook her and her house for two to three seconds” after this blast, said Wheeler, the spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, in response to a Sun Times request for comment at the time. The person asked if the shaking was the result of a quarry/aggregate pit, he said. The ministry then reached out to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and an investigation began.

