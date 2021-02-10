





Article content Opponents of a proposed $23-billion used nuclear fuel vault in South Bruce, one of two preferred storage locations remaining in Ontario, are concerned planning rules could be bypassed by provincial ministerial order for the project. Michelle Stein, president of Protect Our Waterways – No Nuclear Waste, said Wednesday in an interview that the Planning Act process provides a way for people to have a say over planning issues regarding siting the project in South Bruce. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Concerns mount for South Bruce citizens opposed to nuclear vault Back to video But she’s concerned the required rezoning, from primary agricultural to industrial mining, could be done by a Minister’s Zoning Order, as was granted for a floating glass plant in Stratford last July. That order was criticized as undemocratic but a spokesperson for Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark countered that rather than being a “backroom” deal, there were multiple requests for it from the local council.

Article content “NWMO (Nuclear Waste Management Organization) should apply under the Planning Act for amendments to the South Bruce Zoning By-law,” environmental lawyer, David R. Donnelly, wrote in a Feb. 4 letter to the mayor and council in South Bruce on behalf of Stein’s group. “The primary benefit of this regulation would be the opportunity for the public to participate in a transparent process.” Asked if it supported going the Planning Act route, NWMO said by email Wednesday that’s a municipal council decision and it would be inappropriate to comment. Mayor Bob Buckle did not respond to a request for an interview by day’s end Wednesday. NWMO said in addition to municipal support, it “has made a commitment to only site this project in an area with informed and willing hosts, this includes both municipal, First Nation and Métis communities.” The DGR opposition group remains concerned South Bruce council has not committed to an independent referendum to determine if the community is a willing host. Concerns are more acute now that South Bruce has called for tenders for someone to do a study in the coming months which contemplates alternative means to assess host willingness, Stein said. “The research design should lead to the identification of multiple indicators of willingness, rather than just a single measure or indicator,” the study requirements say. “The identification of multiple indicators should create a more fulsome picture of willingness within the community, and be responsive to different views within the community about what should be measured and how.”

Article content “Are they hoping to do a mail-in survey and maybe do a phone poll or you know, maybe just put up our hands at the hockey game?” Stein said. Her group wants a paper ballot referendum “with a simple yes or no question, and it needs to be run by an independent third party.” Stein’s group points to news media reports of Buckle’s comments confirming his support for a DGR referendum but he hasn’t committed to it. Asked if it supports use of a binding referendum, NWMO said Wednesday that “whatever process” the community chooses to determine if people there support the project is what it would support. The anti-DGR group commissioned a poll of residents last October showing 64 per cent oppose the DGR, 16 per cent approved and 20 per cent weren’t sure. The poll of 284 adults in South Bruce is said to be accurate within 5.8 per cent 19 times out of 20. More than 1,500 South Bruce residents and more than 11,700 Ontario residents have signed a petition to oppose hosting a DGR in South Bruce. “Residents have lost confidence in the Municipality of South Bruce to remain detached from the DGR promotion campaign and to remain neutral,” the group’s lawyer wrote to council. He asks council if it will commit to follow the Planning Act approval process and will it employ a binding referendum, requiring a two-thirds majority, to gauge community support for the DGR. The lawyer also states the municipality should not be a willing host unless NWMO pays for independent, peer review studies required to support the project.

Article content The aim of the DGR project is to create a long-term storage solution for spent fuel rods, currently stored above ground at nuclear sites. The DGR proposal would include a $23-billion buried storage vault for used fuel rods and a testing centre for technologies needed for the project. NWMO expects to make a decision on a single preferred site in 2023, it said Wednesday. The other site under consideration is in the Ignace area, northwest of Lake Superior. In total, the project requires 250 acres for facilities on the surface and an estimated footprint of the underground storage area of about two kilometres by three kilometres (1,480 acres), depending on many factors. It would be located about 500 metres below the surface, depending on the rock characteristics at the site. NWMO noted that even if it gets the required local support, it must go through a full impact assessment and regulatory review process, get a licence and be subject to Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission regulation. With the environmental regulatory approval process expected to take a decade, an NWMO timeline has construction beginning in 2033 and taking 10 years, with operation starting in 2043.

