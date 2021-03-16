





Share this Story: Concerns raised about Glassworks Cooperative proposal

Concerns raised about Glassworks Cooperative proposal jpg, OT

Article content Glassworks Cooperative would have to go through an “intensive process” to change the designation of its 46-acre property in Owen Sound from employment to residential in order to permit a proposed net-zero eco-village, council heard Monday. Coun. Richard Thomas, who expressed concerns with the proposal and potential conflicts posed by nearby industrial uses, asked MHBC Planning’s Dave Aston – the consultant for the city’s official plan update – what it would take for the co-operative to change the land-use designation, set out in the official plan, for their property in the northeast quadrant of the city. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Concerns raised about Glassworks Cooperative proposal Back to video “It’s quite an intensive process that starts with a need and justification that needs to ultimately be supported by the city and county,” Aston said in response. Provincial policy, he added, includes direction for municipalities to protect employment lands for the long-term. “The policy framework itself is not intended to allow residential on employment lands or within employment areas because it’s been identified that there may be impacts over time to the employment area,” Aston said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kelsey Carriere, president of Glassworks Co-operative, said the organization is “hyper-aware” of the property’s current designation and M2 “heavy industrial” zoning as well as the amendment process that would be required for its project. The cooperative is planning to lay out its site in such a way as to mitigate any potential conflicts, she said. “Of course no one wants to live next to a noisy or smelly facility and, recognizing this, as part of our site plan, we plan to locate new employment land uses at the 23rd Street access next to our current industrial neighbours,” she said. “This will be buffered by sustainable agriculture uses, which will also provide employment opportunities, and the much-needed affordable housing component will be located to the northern 26th Street end of the site.” The Glassworks Co-operative property is on 26th Street East, north of 23rd Street and near the Grey County CP Rail Trail. The site is almost smack dab in the middle of an area that is classified in the city’s official plan as employment lands, which are to be used predominantly for “manufacturing, assembly, fabricating, processing, packaging, printing, warehousing uses and storage of goods and materials.” Sales and service uses, offices, research establishments and recreational uses, such as fitness centres, are also permitted. The property is north of the current built-up industrial park, in an area comprised of mostly vacant fields and trees.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Thomas brought up his concerns with the Glassworks Cooperative property during a special council meeting on Owen Sound’s official plan, which MHBC Planning has been working with the city and community to update for more than a year. Aston said the draft updated official plan does not propose any changes to the city’s current land-use designations. To redesignate employment lands to residential, Aston said the city would first have to identify the area as being a potential location for conversion as part of an official plan revision. “This was done in the past with the former RCA lands where there was policy put into place for the potential for conversion consideration,” he said. The landowner would then have to submit to the city a needs and justification study, demonstrating the land would not be required for employment purposes over the long-term and that the city needs the additional property for residential, Aston said. That study would have to be reviewed by both the city and Grey County. The landowner would then have to complete studies related to the province’s D-6 “compatibility between industrial facilities land-use guide,” which aims to “prevent or minimize the encroachment of sensitive land use,” such as residential, upon “industrial land use and vice versa.” All of that work would have to be completed before council could consider official plan and zoning bylaw amendments. Thomas said he didn’t ask the questions because he doesn’t support Glassworks Cooperative, noting he believes they have a “brilliant idea.” He said he’s concerned about the location the organization has chosen for its proposed development.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Primarily for the reasons we’ve heard here – issues regarding the employment lands – but also because of the way things are changing in Ontario right now,” he said. Thomas, chair of the city’s economic development, tourism and culture advisory committee, said a presenter commented at Friday’s committee meeting that industrial land has never been more important for Ontario communities than it is today. People, businesses and industry are leaving the Greater Toronto Area, where industrial land is selling for around $500,000 an acre, Thomas said. Owen Sound has “one of the biggest, best serviced industrial parks” in the province. “I think it would be a mistake for us now to allow uses, which, first of all, it wasn’t intended for, but also I think there would be some terrible conflicts amongst the present businesses in the industrial park and a residential development. I’m just very concerned,” he said. “It’s important for us to consider that those employment lands are a significant portion of Owen Sound’s future.” Glassworks Cooperative held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony in late February for its new land, which will be placed in a trust. Glassworks’ goal is to create a mix-use, multi-generational co-housing development featuring attainable owned dwellings and rental units with shared amenities to be constructed and sustained with net-zero carbon emissions. The cooperative is currently undergoing a co-design process. It is planning to soon jump into the zoning amendment and approvals process with the city. Carriere said the organization recognizes the role of planning bylaws in securing job opportunities and it’s incorporating multiple relevant modern employment opportunities into its site plan. They include shared workspaces to support the “rapidly growing work-from-home community,” she said, along with teaching spaces, shared small manufacturing and shop spaces and a local food production facility.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound