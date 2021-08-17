Conservatives seek re-election in Simcoe-Grey while other major parties finalize candidates

Conservative candidate Terry Dowdall will seek re-election in the federal riding of Simcoe-Grey, but the rest of the local political picture remains unclear.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Only two other federal parties had named candidates for the riding as of Tuesday following Justin Trudeau triggering a federal election for Sept. 20 this past weekend.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conservatives seek re-election in Simcoe-Grey while other major parties finalize candidates Back to video

Representatives from the local NDP and Green Party riding associations said their candidates were awaiting approvals while the local Liberals are going through a nomination process.

Simcoe-Grey NDP Riding Association president Ilona Matthews said she was aiming to once again represent the local New Democratic Party in the region and was awaiting final approval.

Meanwhile, local Green Party CEO Marie-Josée Yelle said they’re working hard to get a candidate vetted.

A Liberal Party media representative said the Simcoe-Grey Liberals have not yet nominated a candidate, but the process is ongoing.

Adam Minatel will run under the People’s Party of Canada banner – the party formed by former Conservative MP and leadership candidate Maxime Bernier in 2018. Minatel is a Tottenham resident and electrical foreman with no previous political experience.

Ken Stouffer, the deputy leader of the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) will run in Simcoe-Grey. The CHP bills itself as Canada’s only pro-life federal political party, and the only federal party that endorses the “Judeo-Christian principles enshrined in the Canadian Constitution”. Stouffer is a management and executive search consultant.

Reached at her farm Monday, president of the Simcoe-Grey Conservative Riding Association Sandy Kursis confirmed Dowdall will seek re-election.