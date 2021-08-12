This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Grey County council is set to discuss, on Sept. 9, a motion to suspend a planned project to replace Grey Gables in Markdale with a new 128-bed long-term care home.

Article content Owen Sound Deputy-mayor Brian O’Leary presented notice of the motion during Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting after county council received updated cost and debt scenarios for the county’s two approved long-term care redevelopment projects in both Markdale and Durham. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council to discuss pausing Grey Gables project due to higher cost estimates Back to video The bottom line is the construction cost for the two projects has jumped from $72 to $108 million – largely due to an increase in the estimated per-bed cost for long-term care redevelopment projects. The county’s net cost to repay a loan required for the work, now pegged at $90 million, has risen from a projected $2.54 million a year for 25 years to between $3.65 and $4.2 million. “I understand that council made a decision to go ahead with Grey Gables and I’m OK with that, but I can’t see us making a $108-million investment,” O’Leary said in an interview after the meeting. The project’s cost and required debt load would “cripple and handcuff the next six councils,” he said, when other issues like the lack of affordable housing, opioid crisis and climate change impacts will have to be addressed. “I just think we need to pause the Grey Gables project, focus on Rockwood and we’ll get to Grey Gables when we can,” O’Leary said. Chatsworth Mayor Scott Mackey was one of the councillors who suggested council still proceed with the two projects, saying while the updated cost and debt projections are “staggering,” council has decided that investing in long-term care is a priority.

Article content The county’s annual net loan repayment costs, he said, would work out to about the price of a cup of coffee per household per week. “And Coun. O’Leary mentioned that there’s a crisis in affordable housing. He’s absolutely right. But I would say that there’s a crisis in long-term care also because there’s approximately four or five hundred people on a waiting list (locally),” he said. Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said the county is at a critical juncture in its plan to build new 128-bed Grey Gables and Rockwood Terrace long-term care homes now that project consultants Colliers Project Leaders have presented cost estimates that are significantly higher than the county estimated in 2019. Council has some “very, very tough decisions” ahead, he said. “Staff is doing their job in terms of drawing to our attention what the potential impacts might be. It would put us at the high level of our borrowing capacity, which might make some people uncomfortable. It certainly ties the hands of up to six councils in terms of their capacity to respond if we don’t have the ability to borrow, so that’s significant,” he said in an interview. “And it really will impact, we’re hearing from staff, our ability to respond even right now to things that we’re looking at like housing, transportation, the modernization of social services and that sort of thing.” The main reason for the higher projected construction costs is a revised estimate of the per-bed price to build long-term care homes. County staff says Colliers has put that cost at $400,000, based on its current experience with market conditions. County officials had originally estimated the cost at $280,000 per bed.

Article content After receiving the updated project costing and annual debt scenarios, council directed staff to request more information from the consultants on how they arrived at the revised per-bed construction cost estimate. Grey Highlands Deputy-mayor Aakash Desai also intended to present a notice of motion to pause the Grey Gables redevelopment project, for now, provided the province will hold the 62 new beds it approved for the facility in November 2020. He didn’t end up doing so because of O’Leary’s notice of motion. “Grey Gables doesn’t have the 2025 (redevelopment) deadline that Rockwood Terrace has, so there’s not the same urgency required on that front,” Desai said in an interview before deciding not to present his notice of motion. “If Rockwood isn’t upgraded by 2025 then we may lose the beds altogether. Whereas with Grey Gables, if we don’t have a new Grey Gables by 2025, we’re not losing the beds that are there today.” Desai said he acknowledges there’s a critical shortage of long-term care beds, but he’s concerned about tying the hands of the county for many years to come by taking out a 25-year, $90-million loan for the two projects. The county’s licence for the 100-bed Rockwood Terrace requires it to upgrade the facility from Class C to Class A by 2025. Grey County CAO Kim Wingrove told council that provincial officials have told her that they would be open to having a conversation about extending the timeline to complete Grey Gables beyond 2025.

Article content Mackey reminded council that the consultants have told the long-term care committee of management that there would be some cost savings by doing the two redevelopment projects simultaneously. The province announced in September 2019 approval of Grey County’s application to redevelop Rockwood Terrace’s 100 existing beds and add 28 new beds within a new 128-bed long-term care home in Durham. Fourteen months later, the Ministry of Long-term Care approved the county’s application for 62 new long-term care beds for Markdale’s Grey Gables, which would become part of a county project to create a new 128-bed home adjacent to the current facility. Preliminary estimates, presented to the committee of management in November 2019, pegged the combined overall cost for the two 128-bed projects at $71.7 million, based on the estimated $280,000 cost per bed. The county, at the time, anticipated it would receive $31.2 million in construction subsidies from the province, which would put its annual cost to repay the construction loan at $2.54 million over 25 years. A report presented by county staff to council Thursday said Grey has been approved for provincial redevelopment funding for 190 of the 256 beds – all 128 beds at Rockwood Terrace and the 62 new beds for Grey Gables. Based on those numbers, the province would provide the county with a $5.56 million redevelopment grant for the two projects. After deducting that grant and about $12 million in county funds transferred from reserves for the projects, the county would have to borrow $49.4 million for the Grey Gables project and $40.3 million for the Rockwood Terrace project.

Article content The province would also provide nearly $1.5 million per year for 25 years in construction funding subsidies, which would be used to cover the county’s annual debenture payments. That means the county would have to cover $3.66 million of the loan each year for 25 years, if the interest rate is three per cent, or $4.25 million annually if the interest rate is four per cent. Since the county has been setting aside $1.36 million annually from its levy for the redevelopment projects, it would have to increase the overall annual levy by $2.3 million or four per cent to cover the annual loan payments if the interest rate is three per cent, or $2.9 million or 4.7 per cent if the interest rate is four per cent. Staff says council approved a policy in April 2020 that directs that the county’s annual debt not exceed 10 per cent of its own source revenue. That would put the county’s maximum allowable debt at $140 million at the current interest rate of 2.58 per cent or $120 million if the interest rate rises to four per cent. Wingrove said staff wanted to make sure that council had the most current estimates in front of it before the county takes the next steps in the redevelopment project, which will involve hiring an architect and executing development contracts with the province. Currently, the plan is to start building the two long-term care homes in 2023 and finish the work in 2025. Wingrove said she was asked by the committee of management to contact the province to discuss potential alternatives for the Grey Gables redevelopment project.

Article content While the Ministry of Long-term Care was agreeable to discussing timeline extensions, she said it will not discuss the possibility of allowing the county to build only a 62-bed addition onto the current facility. “My understanding from speaking with our project manager is that an addition would introduce two areas in the home – one that was prior to the 2015 design guidelines and then another one that was here at the present time. They only would accept a new 128-bed build at the Markdale site,” she said. O’Leary said the roughly four per cent tax levy increase required to fund the redevelopment project’s loan repayments would lead to budget cuts and service reductions in other areas. By comparison, he said the county has committed only a one per cent annual tax levy hike to address the affordable housing shortage in the region, which he called a crisis. “And we’re going to sit here and discuss a 4.7 per cent increase to the levy for long-term care and it’s not a crisis. Is that the way our priorities are? One per cent of the levy towards a crisis and 4.7 per cent to a non-crisis. We also have an opioid crisis that we’ve yet to tackle,” he said. Mackey said the province has given Grey County an opportunity to add 62 new beds at Grey Gables “and I don’t think we want to lose that opportunity.”

