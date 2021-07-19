Council votes to kick-start process towards selling Owen Sound airport
Article content
The days of Owen Sound owning a municipal airport could be numbered.
Advertisement
Article content
City council voted 5-2 Monday to initiate a process towards declaring surplus and selling the Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport, with a preference that the buyer continues to operate the facility as an airport.
Council votes to kick-start process towards selling Owen Sound airport Back to video
They also set a deadline – Dec. 31, 2022 – to either complete the sale or cease operating the airport if a purchaser isn’t found by then.
Councillors who supported the motion cited the $235,000 annual net cost to operate the airport and the fact the facility is not accessible to or used by most Owen Sound residents as reasons for their vote.
“I think that the taxpayers of Owen Sound have got to stop subsidizing a facility from which they gain so little,” said Coun. Richard Thomas, who moved the motion.
“The dream of economic development accompanying the airport from 29 years ago has just never materialized, in my opinion.”
Coun. Carol Merton – who, along with Coun. Marion Koepke, opposed the motion – said while city staff believe the airport should no longer be a city business, she believes operating the facility is a “human business.”
Council, she said, has received letters from two Grey Bruce Health Services’ physicians who wrote about the airport’s role in ensuring trauma patients can be transferred as quickly as possible to a more suitable hospital when an ORNGE helicopter is unable to land at the Owen Sound hospital. Air ambulances can also use the airport for medical evacuations, while Gift of Life organ donation teams also use the airport when needed, the doctors wrote.
Advertisement
Article content
Merton said the city also hasn’t addressed the airport’s role in emergency management planning.
“I’d like to pose the question: is the airport nice to have or do we need to have it? Sometimes it’s more than dollars and cents and it is about human lives,” she said.
Council’s motion is to provide notice and invite public comments on the city’s intention to declare surplus and dispose of the airport through direct sale or real estate listing.
City manager Tim Simmonds said the vote does not mean the airport will be put up for sale right away.
“Between now and this fall, staff will be undertaking a land appraisal, which will take into account the total site and buildings located there. A notice for all public input will be sent from the clerk’s office seeking public input and all comments will be aggregated and brought back to council in a staff report this fall. That report will seek council’s direction to either proceed to the next step of the sale of the airport, through the creation of bylaw, or perhaps move in a different direction,” he said before the vote.
The motion also directs staff to complete the sale of the airport on or before Dec. 31, 2022, and to cease operations of the airport on that date should the property’s sale not be successful.
MORE TO COME