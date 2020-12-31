Countdown on to virtual Grey Bruce Farmers' Week

Article content continued

CTRE Productions will be back again for the event, delivering the Jan. 5-12 conference through its online platform. Smith said they have been working with CTRE to put the finishing touches on the platform for next week’s event.

“They are working really hard right now to try to polish everything up,” she said. “I am really pleased with it.”

Smith said they have faced some issues so far around internet connectivity with upload speeds being an obstacle, but have been working to accommodate those speakers whose Internet is slow.

“It has been a revelation to me on just how poor upload speeds are,” said Smith. “It is another push to our politicians to try and improve things. But we had a speaker in Saskatchewan who was in the same boat, so it is not just an Ontario problem.”

The conference is actually kicking off on Tuesday with a virtual trade show day featuring about 60 exhibitors from across the province.

Virtual booths have been built with live engagement opportunities on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as well as from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day the rest of the week. The booths will also be available for viewing 30 days after the show.

Anyone who has bought a ticket for farmers week events gets a complimentary ticket to the trade show day.

Smith said the trade show day was added because she was so impressed with the agribusinesses and sponsors that wanted to stand behind them as they pivoted to the fully virtual event.

“I wanted to make a day just for them,” she said.