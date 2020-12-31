Countdown on to virtual Grey Bruce Farmers' Week

Article content
Grey Bruce Farmers’ Week organizers are making the final preparations for their first fully virtual conference.
The annual event, which is marking its 55th year, will bring the farming community together online for more than 50 sessions featuring more than 60 speakers and panelists covering a wide variety of agricultural topics.
Lorie Smith, who leads the co-ordination of the annual event along with Nicole Heber and Patricia Ellingwood on behalf of the producers and agribusiness in Grey-Bruce, said Thursday that organizers were working hard on final preparations so that they can present the best conference possible under the circumstances.
While they have livestreamed farmers’ week the last three years, giving them experience in the field of virtual presentations, going fully virtual creates its own new challenges, she explained.
“It is all about contingency plans this year. For example, we want to make sure we have the slide decks on hand in case something goes wrong on the other end,” Smith said. “Moreso than any other year there always has to be a Plan B when doing virtual.”