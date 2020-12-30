Country music and comedy to ring in the New Year, virtually

Article content

Two New Year’s Eve shows – traditional country music with the Beckett family and comedy from The Second City — will be streamed to a TV or computer screen year you today.

Since public celebrations to ring in the New Year aren’t happening this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, the events are presented online instead.

The 20th anniversary Beckett Family New Year’s Eve show was recorded about two weeks ago at The Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound.

The Kemble-area family band plays traditional country music with old-time fiddling. There will be a variety of country music, from western swing to bluegrass, step-dancing and down-home humour, as The Roxy describes it.

Fiddler Tyler Beckett said Wednesday by phone that playing to an empty theatre felt “just a little bit eerie with no applause coming back at you.”

“We’re all dressed up in our suits, just like we normally would be with New Year’s and performed as if there was an audience there, with the same type of introductions and jokes and mistakes and all the rest,” he said.