





Share this Story: County treasurer retires after 30-year career with Grey

County treasurer retires after 30-year career with Grey Photo by screen capture

Article content Long-time Grey County treasurer Kevin Weppler is closing the county’s budget binder for the final time. After 30 years with the county, Weppler said farewell to county councillors last Thursday and will officially retire at the end of April. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. County treasurer retires after 30-year career with Grey Back to video He said Tuesday that it was emotional saying goodbye to the council, staff and everyone he has worked with for so many years. “You put a lot of hours and dedication in trying to help support all of the departments and move the initiatives of council forward,” Weppler said. “You think back about all the people you have come into contact with.” Weppler started with Grey County in 1991 and has worked in various finance roles. In 2005 he was made the acting director of finance, a roll that became permanent in March 2006. In 2018 he became director of corporate services. He said over the years he has seen constant change in local government with the county budget growing as it taken on more responsibilities and has offered more services to its residents.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In his time, he said the county has moved forward with initiatives such as economic development, tourism, the Business Enterprise Centre, the Sydenham Hub and asset management. “Supporting vulnerable people continues to be central to the county services with resources and initiatives with social housing, paramedic services and undertaking work on the redevelopment of long-term-care just to name a few,” Weppler said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time. “I wasn’t planning to retire in the middle of a pandemic,” Weppler said. “I have had this plan to retire, but the pandemic just happened I guess.” Grey County’s long-serving deputy-treasurer, Mary Lou Spicer, will be appointed to the treasurer’s position after she was chosen as the successful candidate in a recent competition. Weppler congratulated Spicer, who he said has worked hard for the county and is well-deserving of the new role. He also said the strong working relationship between staff, chief administrative officer Kim Wingrove, the senior management team and council really stands out to him. “I am proud to be a part of that team that has worked so hard to provide excellent services to the people and residents of Grey County,” he said. In retirement, Weppler intends to spend more time with family and friends, when public health permits, enjoy the family cottage and “tinker” with an old Mustang he owns. “Being a director requires lots of hours and dedication and you cannot succeed without your family,” Weppler said. “My wife Connie and my three daughters have been so understanding and supportive over the years.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Thursday, councillors credited Weppler for the way he presented sometimes difficult to understand financial information to them. Southgate Deputy-mayor Brian Milne, who often takes friendly jabs at Weppler about hockey – Milne cheers for the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Weppler is a Detroit Red Wings fan – praised the treasurer for serving “as a great measure of humility and humour.” “Kevin has done a tremendous job for the county as everyone knows and he has been a very hard-working and loyal employee,” Milne said. “He is very genuine in his efforts to make sure everybody understands what is going on and what is being proposed.” Thursday’s virtual meeting closed with a round of applause for Weppler from the council members and staff participating. Grey County on Thursday also approved a restructuring of the finance department following an organizational review that will see the recruitment of two new financial analysts and a manager of revenue. Wingrove said finance department employees have been putting in an inordinate amount of overtime “for many, many years,” and every year the department’s responsibilities grow. “We are taking advantage of grant opportunities and there are changes in regulations and legislation that have impacted the scope and scale of the work that we are responsible for,” said Wingrove. “The one thing about finance is it is involved in every single one of those new programs or program changes. “All of the reporting and everything all has to run through finance. They really are integral and critical to the success of every single thing that the county does.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound