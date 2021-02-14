





Article content With COVID-19 threatening to put their curling season on ice, Dave Furness and Lynne Simone came up with a truly Canadian solution. The husband-and-wife duo from Grey Highlands created a 90-foot-long curling sheet, complete with houses and hog lines, on frozen Lake Eugenia behind their home. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Couple 'having a blast' on curling sheet on Lake Eugenia Back to video They borrowed 16 junior rocks from their home curling club and typically play two eight-end games in stick format several days a week, depending on the weather. “It’s super fun because it’s just a way for us to get out and we can still see our friends – socially distanced; nobody comes in the house – and we just stay out there and play the game because we’re all curling addicts,” Simone said Saturday. Nicknamed the Lake Eugenia Curling Club, it also features four SD (social distance) boxes on both sides of the sheet to ensure physical distancing is maintained and an outdoor “fireside lounge” on the shoreline where hot chocolate is often served.

Article content “It’s created lots of good memories for us,” she said. Simone said her husband’s family has had property on man-made Lake Eugenia since the 1960s. The couple, now retired, has owned their cottage on the lake since the early 1990s and it became their full-time home four years ago. They are long-time competitive curlers, with experience playing at bonspiels internationally. They played out of the Chinguacousy Curling Club in Brampton for about 16 years, before making the permanent move to Grey Highlands and joining the Collingwood Curling Club. Simone said the Collingwood club was open for about six weeks before the provincial lockdown, prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, forced the organization to suspend all games. The club then decided to take the ice out for the season. “That meant no curling for the year and we both play two to three times a week. So we were quite disappointed,” she said. Simone said she initially suggested creating a curling sheet in their backyard, but she and Furness decided it wouldn’t really work. Then, while snowshoeing around the lake in early January, the couple noticed that many people were skating on parts of the lake. Furness suggested creating a curling sheet on the ice and Simone said she was game. “So we went down, him and I, and we shovelled a big long sheet,” she said. At first, they planned to drill through the ice and pump water up from the lake to flood the curling sheet. But the water level is lowered each winter by Ontario Power Generation, so they only hit lakebed. Running water from the house would require the couple to drag 400 feet of hose to the lake each time the sheet needed flooding.

Article content They opted instead to carry buckets of the water between the house and lake. Simone said they used fish-friendly, biodegradable paint to make the rings, hog lines and an LECC (Lake Eugenia Curling Club) logo. “It took about two full days between the two of us to shovel and scrape the sheet, put the rings on and paint on and haul buckets of water up and down the hill to flood certain areas,” she said. Furness has become the head ice technician, she said, and spends hours each day maintaining the ice surface. Simone said she and Furness often curl against their next-door neighbours, who are relatives, or friends, but always maintain a physical distance and limit the number of people at the sheet to five. “We have been having a blast,” she said. “We probably play two or three times a week. We get a big bonfire going and we play an eight-end game and then we have a bonfire and a hot chocolate to warm up because it’s been really cold. And then we play another game.” It can be a challenging sheet to play on, she said. Although it was pretty flat at first, some cracks have developed thanks to frost and frigid temperatures. Imperfections have been repaired with buckets of water. “It’s stick curling because the ice is just not good enough to slide on. And sometimes you have to ride the crack to get the right shot,” she said. “It’s really challenging but fun.”

