Article content Grey County’s Crown attorneys, like Crowns across the province, are struggling to keep up with a backlog of cases because COVID-19 ended trial work for several months last year. “Doesn’t matter to a lot of people, but it explains why we have difficulty responding quickly,” Grey County Crown attorney Leger said during a virtual court session Thursday, when a defence lawyer raised delay issues. “We do respond as best we can.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Court backlog is causing delays and cases could get tossed Back to video A typical caseload of 700 cases ballooned to more than 1,200 — a 70 per cent increase — because older cases couldn’t be disposed of and new ones are piling up, Leger told Ontario Court Justice Julia Morneau. He said the same three provincial Crowns are working without any additional help. Defence lawyer Karen Jokinen commiserated with the Crown but said delay remains an issue for her client, noting an 11b charter application remains on the table. The Constitution says a person is entitled to be tried within a reasonable time, in recognition of the stigma, loss of privacy, stress and anxiety created when someone faces charges, the Justice Department’s website says.

Article content Morneau echoed Leger’s comments. “I can attest to the fact that nothing’s changed on the ground,” she agreed. “It’s like we’re just pretending nothing’s changed,” she said. “It is remarkable that we can get as much done as we do.” Typically only court staff work in the courtroom now. Defendants, defence lawyers, Crowns, police case management and others participate remotely. Leger said he understands help is on the way for his office but it’s taking a while. A Ministry of the Attorney General spokesman had no up-to-date, province-wide backlog figures Friday but he responded to concerns that Crowns need more help. Brian Gray said Crowns have received a temporary directive to contend with pandemic demands. “The COVID-19 Recovery Directive has been put in place to reduce the number of cases remaining in the criminal justice system so that time and resources can focus on the prosecution of serious offences. The directive applies to all cases and will remain in effect until further notice. “Prosecutors will review all incoming and existing criminal matters on a case-by-case basis to assess the viability of the prosecution and consider all available and appropriate sanctions, consistent with public safety, to resolve eligible cases.” Leger said in an interview after court that delays could lead to some cases being dismissed but he also said the pandemic has freed trial time significantly. If people want a trial, they can get one within six weeks now, he said.

Article content Morneau offered to make time within 30 days for a trial for Jokinen’s client. But more cases will be dismissed across the province as Crowns struggle to keep up with the additional workload said Tony Loparco, president of the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association. “On a general basis, I think that’s realistic,” he said when asked how many cases could get tossed. He said he has been unable to learn the size of the backlog from the province, which he needs to venture a guess. Some jurisdictions are working through caseloads faster than others, he said. The Ontario government has provided no additional resources to help Crowns contend with COVID-19 demands, Loparco confirmed. “Frankly, what’s going on now is not sustainable. You cannot keep imposing all those extra burdens on people and expect them to be able to keep doing it. They’re going to fall apart.” Crowns in some jurisdictions are working until 9 and 10 o’clock at night due to increased demands, he said. Sometimes that includes administrative work of laid off clerks. “That work still has to be done but what’s been done is they’re downloading it on assistant Crown attorneys in court.” Backlogs also cause inconvenience for accused people. Some aren’t being reached until later in the court day or by day’s end, Loparco said. The association, which acts as the Crown attorneys’ representative in bargaining and issue advocacy, was to meet Friday to discuss backlog issues with provincial officials but the meeting was cancelled and now is to take place next week. So far, the province has pointed him to the Ontario Court of Justice website for backlog figures, which are only current to December, he said.

