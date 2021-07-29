This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Saugeen Ojibway Nation leaders reacted with disappointment to an Ontario Superior Court decision about a title claim that SON had made to some waters of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, but were pleased Justice Wendy Matheson found the Crown had failed to protect lands on the Bruce, or Saugeen, Peninsula as it had promised in a treaty.

Article content “We are disappointed that the court didn’t recognize our claim to our waters,” Acting Chief Anthony Miptoon Chegahno of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation said in a news release issued Thursday evening. “As Anishinaabe, our connection to our water territory is extremely important and we will continue to exercise our responsibilities and assert out rights to our lands and waters.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Court finds against SON title to waters, but that Crown breached treaty promise Back to video SON is made up of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and Saugeen First Nation, which are separate but have a shared history and ancestry. They launched their title and treaty claims against Canada and Ontario about 20 years ago. The trial began on April 23, 2019 and ended on October 23, 2020. Justice Matheson found that SON did not meet the test set out by Canadian law for Aboriginal title to the claimed areas in Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, according to the SON news release. The prevailing test calls for evidence about exclusive and sufficient use at the time that the British Crown asserted sovereignty. In this case, that date was 1763. The SON release said that although Justice Matheson agreed that there was evidence about SON’s historic presence on the Peninsula and on the waters for fishing and ceremonial practices, she decided that there was insufficient evidence of exclusive and sufficient use and occupancy of the whole area claimed in order to meet the test. This was the first time Aboriginal title to waters was decided by a court.

Article content In the associated treaty claim, SON’s release said Justice Matheson’s decision agreed with the First Nations that there was a treaty promise to protect the Peninsula for SON, and that the Crown breached that promise. She said that the Crown could have and should have done more to protect SON’s lands on the Peninsula. SON also sought a declaration that the Crown’s failure to protect SON’s lands and keep its treaty promise was a breach of the Crown’s fiduciary duty, but Justice Matheson disagreed, according to the SON release. She found that there was no fiduciary duty in addition to the Crown’s obligation to honour its treaty promises. “We are happy that the court affirmed the importance of the treaty promise the Crown made to our ancestors in 1836 to protect our lands, and held them to account for breaching that promise to us,” said Chief Lester Anoquot of the Saugeen First Nation. “This has been long journey to hold the Crown accountable for its broken promises, and we hope that they will commit to working cooperatively with us towards reconciliation and resolution of these wrongs.” Six municipalities, and their predecessors before amalgamations, were also named, including South Bruce Peninsula, Northern Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen Shores, Georgian Bluffs, Bruce County and Grey County over municipal road allowances and shore road allowances they received from the Crown without paying for them. The treaty claim, which sought $80 billion in compensation, plus $10 billion in punitive damages when filed, asks that lands on the Peninsula still owned by Ontario and Canada, or not bought and paid for by third parties, be returned to them. The Bruce Peninsula National Park is part of the claim.

Article content Last September, Grey County announced it had settled with SON on their portion of the claim, which included the transfer of 275 acres of Grey County forest in Georgian Bluffs at Mountain Lake. SON officials and Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau said in mid July they were working toward a settlement for the town’s share of the matter, but gave no details. The treaty claim is being heard in phases, SON noted in its news release. The second phase will look at remedies, but will only take place after all appeals of this first phase are heard and decided. SON said in its news release it seeks compensation and a recognition of its interests in lands on the Peninsula – particularly those owned by Ontario, Canada and the road allowances and shore road allowances owned by municipalities who are named as defendants in the treaty claim. The municipalities made arguments in the first phase that they should be excluded from the treaty claim, but Justice Matheson ruled that this question is a matter for to be decided in the second phase of the process, according to the SON release.

