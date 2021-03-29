Court quashes permit, stops Sauble dune work
Article content
A review court has quashed a development permit and stopped for now South Bruce Peninsula’s controversial project to cut back a portion of dunes along Lakeshore Boulevard at Sauble Beach to address a parking safety concern.
The Superior Court of Justice issued an expedited decision without reasons Monday because the town wanted to get the work done before the endangered piping plovers returned to Sauble for the season.
Court quashes permit, stops Sauble dune work Back to video
The little shore birds are expected back around mid-April and so the court agreed to hear the case quickly in lieu of a contested stay motion, then give its decision quickly with reasons to follow. A three-judge panel heard arguments last week.
The court’s endorsement says the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority’s development permit, which was subject of the court’s review, is now quashed.
Any new permit would require the court’s reasons before deciding on the town’s permit application, the court remarked. And so the court said it would try to provide its reasons by June 30.
Advertisement
Article content
The court’s endorsement said this is a “bottom line” decision “and does not imply that we are unanimous on all points in this application.”
Applicant Tom LaForme said Monday night in a written statement that he was “very pleased . . . I just knew it was the right thing to do for the fragile dune system, the trees, the plants and the habitat for the piping plovers.
“Kent Elson and Amanda Montgomery, my legal team, who presented a very strong case, clearly was able to show that the GSCA permit was issued in error.”
In an interview he added: “That’s really all we wanted from this judicial review, was to quash the permit. So if the permit is quashed, they can’t do any work.”
Sand has filled in parts of the area between Lakeshore Boulevard and the dunes beside it, narrowing areas to park. Bigger cars jut out into the roadway and despite angle parking, people must walk into the roadway to get around them, creating a safety hazard.
South Bruce Peninsula council on Nov. 17 approved spending $150,000 to build a retaining wall, cut back and reshape the dunes, from the Crowd Inn north to Kinloss Lane, a distance of 469 metres. The town has indicated similar work is needed farther north on Lakeshore Boulevard.
But the town’s plans quickly drew criticism, including from neighbouring Saugeen First Nation, which said the town should have consulted it. Had the matter not been rushed into court, the work would have proceeded, said Elson, the applicant’s lawyer.
The applicant’s main stated concern centred on harm that he argued would be done to the dune ecosystem and by extension, piping plover habitat.