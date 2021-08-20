This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Recently released review panel reasons shed light on the challenge South Bruce Peninsula faces to get a permit to carve back the sand dunes and remove vegetation to make roadside pedestrian traffic safer at Sauble Beach.

Article content The three-judge Superior Court panel, in an expedited decision in March, quashed the permit granted by the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority, which stopped the town from proceeding. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Court reasons show challenge facing Sauble plan to cut back dunes Back to video The court’s reasons for doing so, and for dismissing the balance of the application, were released July 30. The court awarded applicant Tom Laforme $75,000 in costs, “given his substantial success on the application.” The Sauble resident brought the application as a “public interest litigant.” He argued the dune ecosystem would be damaged by the town’s work, as would habitat of the endangered piping plovers which nest nearby. He sought $100,000 in legal costs. Sand has filled in some angle parking areas along Lakeshore Boulevard at Sauble. People were left to walk around parked cars, which sometimes jut into the roadway at Sauble — a safety hazard for some of the 400,000 people who visit the beach annually, the town argued. It wants to cut back the dunes, remove some vegetation and install a low retaining wall. The court ordered any future conservation authority decision on a permit for the work to comply with its reasons. The town’s mayor, Janice Jackson, vowed to reapply once the reasons were released. She did not respond to an interview request Friday. A letter from the mayor on the Aug. 25 conservation authority agenda posted online Friday asks the authority to share in paying the $75,000 cost and confirms it will seek a new permit “in the near future.”

Article content The court agreed with the applicant that the conservation authority’s decision to issue the permit was “unreasonable.” It said the authority itself noted “the project appears to be inconsistent” with the Conservation Authorities Act “that the project have no negative effect on the beach.” “Yet, without any apparent legal basis for doing so, the authority was persuaded that the permit should be issued because of the town public safety concerns.” The decision also said the authority “had no regard” for whether the project was consistent with a provincial policy statement on development on dynamic beach hazards. The town argued this project is simple maintenance and not a development or alteration as considered in the Provincial Policy Statement. But without any authority supporting that position, “it is hard to see on what basis the project does not constitute a development or site alteration,” the decision said. It would be up to the conservation authority to consider whether that’s the case, the judges said. “The decision is not inevitable,” because whether this project would be “within” a “dynamic beach hazard” would have to be considered by the conservation authority. Some “exceptions or nuances in interpretation that are not readily within the court’s knowledge” are also possible, the court decision said. “Again, while the authority’s decision was unreasonable because it did not consider the application of the 2020 Provincial Policy Statement, it is not for this court to substitute its decision for that of the authority on this issue.”

Article content It’s also for the conservation authority to consider alternatives to the retaining wall project, not the court, the decision said. The decision said Ontario Reg. 151/06, which partly concerns alterations to shorelines, says “the authority can only permit development where it forms the opinion that the development will not have a negative effect on the dynamic beach.” “. . . nothing in the authority’s policies suggest that it is to embark on the balancing exercise advocated by the town and that, as reviewed below, the authority appears to have conducted.” That regulation “does not grant the authority the power to make an exception because it forms the view that the project is desirable or in the public interest.” The authority must first decide that the development would have no negative impact on the dynamic beach and “it is clear that the authority was aware of potential negative impacts to the dynamic beach, but balanced those impacts against the town’s goal of improving the beach parking to promote public safety.” The judges said exceptions set out in the policies “on their face appear to be narrow and do not appear to include the type of project proposed by the town in this case,” and in any case, “whatever development is permitted on the beach, it is not to have any negative impact on the natural features of the area.” The application also argued the town needed a permit under the Endangered Species Act and an assessment under the Environmental Assessment before the project could proceed. The court said it lacked jurisdiction to assess that.

Article content Similarly, it declined to rule the project was contrary to the Planning Act, instead deferring to the conservation authority to assess this, as it is required to reconsider its decision in accordance with the court’s decision. The mayor’s letter on next week’s conservation authority agenda said its project will be supported by studies “that debunk concerns regarding negative impacts on the dunes.” A town-commissioned report concludes the municipality’s dune and retaining wall proposal “is appropriate and will not result in the notable destruction or reduction in the function of the dunes,” The Sun Times reported in May. Jackson told the conservation authority board in May that a “small group” of “very, very vocal people” opposed the work and forced the town to spent $190,000 in legal fees to defend itself. Her letter on the agenda puts the figure at $200,000 now. Conservation authority board chair Scott Greig said at the time that the work proposed by the town and approved by the board last November is “relatively remedial.” It was unfortunate, he said, to see community members appeal the permit. “I think the board did an excellent job evaluating the ask for the permit and granting the permit approval last year. It’s based upon a policy that’s in place and was structured in 1994,” he said. South Bruce Peninsula council on Nov. 17 approved the $150,000 retaining wall project, from the Crowd Inn north to Kinloss Lane, a distance of 469 metres. The town has indicated similar work is needed farther north along the road. The Lake Huron Centre for Coastal Conservation, two independent experts who issued a 40-page report and Ecojustice have all objected, along with some local residents and Saugeen First Nation.

