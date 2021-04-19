Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Four of the newest cases were found in Owen Sound, while three were in Southgate, two in Georgian Bluffs, and single cases were found in Meaford, The Blue Mountains, Grey Highlands and Chatsworth.

COVID: 13 new cases reported Monday, playgrounds reopen

It’s the fourth straight day of declining daily numbers since a record-high 42 local cases were reported Thursday.

There are now 160 active COVID-19 cases in the region, according to the health unit’s situation report, including 73 involving variants of concern.

In Owen Sound, 41 cases remain active while in The Blue Mountains there are currently 29 confirmed active cases.

The health unit’s contact management team is following 664 active high-risk contacts.

Four COVID-19 patients being followed by the health unit are currently hospitalized locally and two are hospitalized outside of Grey-Bruce.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has reported five deaths since the start of the pandemic.