An outbreak at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound was declared on Friday after one staff member and two residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Sunday, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said three more residents had tested positive for the virus and they were widening their investigation beyond the floor where the first cases were detected.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 outbreak at Kelso Villa in Owen Sound Back to video

“We are extending that investigation to test wider in the facility,” Arra said on Sunday. “At this point it is five cases in residents and one of them in staff and none are severe disease.”

He said four of the confirmed cases had no symptoms and two had mild symptoms.

Arra said he would provide further details as more testing takes place.

The outbreak at Kelso Villa is the first in a long-term care or retirement home for several months in Grey-Bruce.

Arra said that since vaccines have been administered at retirement and long-term care homes earlier this year, even the guidelines of what defines an outbreak have changed. Previously one case in a staff member or resident at a home resulted in an outbreak being declared, while now it requires two cases among staff and residents.

“That is because the risk of transmission has been reduced obviously and the risk of severe disease has been reduced,” Arra said. “It is directly related to the vaccine.”

. . .

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The municipal breakdown of where the cases reside will no longer be available on weekends, but will be updated on the municipal charts on Mondays each week, it said in the health unit’s Situation Report issued on Sunday afternoon, which includes testing and case counts as of midnight on Saturday. The health unit reported three new cases on Saturday.