Article content The first COVID-19 outbreak in a Grey-Bruce hospital is now over, according to Grey Bruce Health Services CEO Gary Sims. “Some hospitals have outbreaks for months. We were lucky to have it go for, I think, just over a few weeks. Staff did an amazing job,” Sims said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 outbreak at Owen Sound hospital now over Back to video Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, echoed Sims’ statement. “It was a truly tremendous effort from the hospital and health unit teams, optimal collaboration, and I was very impressed by their team,” Arra said. The outbreak was officially declared March 20 by the Grey Bruce Health Unit after four patients on the sixth floor of the Owen Sound hospital were discovered to have the virus. Sims said two other patients and one staff member later tested positive as well. At the height of the outbreak, nine COVID-19 patients in total were being treated at the hospital, although three of those were COVID-19 patients moved from rural GBHS hospitals to free up beds.

Article content One patient died during the outbreak. Two medical floors were closed to isolate the patients, and Sims said they discussed using the field hospital at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound for an overflow of non-ICU medical patients. “As early as last week we were looking into it as a real potential,” Sims said. However, a shortage of staff due to isolation protocols may have prevented that from happening even if needed. Neither the health unit nor the hospital was able to determine the origin of the outbreak. A few of the affected patients were members of the same family, but no further links were established. “The good news is that we stopped it, we stopped the spread,” Sims said. The hospital has been testing for COVID-19 every five days. No additional positive tests were returned in the last three rounds of testing. With the outbreak resolved, Sims said there was only one patient with COVID-19 being treated at the hospital in Owen Sound Thursday. However, two COVID-19 patients from Toronto are expected to arrive in the next couple of days as the provincial healthcare system tries to alleviate the burden currently felt by hospitals in hot spots. “You know once we start to accept up here that means many of the ICU beds are under pressure. It’s telling you how critical it’s getting when you’re shipping people two-and-a-half hours from Toronto to find an ICU bed,” Sims said. Sims said the pandemic has changed. Patients requiring hospital care are no longer 80 and over, or coming from long-term care settings, typically.

Article content “What we’re starting to see across the province is younger people getting sicker,” he said. “This is a little different with the variants. They are certainly much more aggressive and they spread quicker.” With more than 500 COVID-19 patients in the ICU beds Thursday as recorded by the province, and provincial science-table predictions suggesting 700 ICU beds may be needed by mid-April, Sims is hoping the provincewide lockdown and stay-at-home order will help stem the flow of COVID-19 patients. “If our ICU beds become locked up we’ll have to stop doing surgeries because in order to do surgeries, at least critical surgeries, we have to have those ICU beds to treat patients,” he said. “It’s complex, there are a lot of moving parts to it and a lot of it is coming from outside of our region.”

