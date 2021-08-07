Grey-Bruce added just three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but a new outbreak has been declared at Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound.

Further details on the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared on Friday, were not immediately available Saturday evening.

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelso Villa; 3 new cases in Grey-Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the three new cases in its daily Situation Report on Saturday, which includes testing and case counts reported as of midnight on Friday. The municipal breakdown of where the cases reside will no longer be available on weekends, but will be updated on the municipal charts on Mondays each week, it said in the report.

With the new cases there have now been 2,159 confirmed cases of the virus in the region, 52 of which are considered still active. There are also 111 active high-risk contacts associated with the active cases, according to the report.

A total of 2,084 cases are considered resolved, while the health unit has confirmed 19 Grey-Bruce resident have died from the virus.

There were five confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce and three active local cases had been transferred to hospital outside the region.

There have been 109 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

The health unit was reporting that 217,198 total doses of vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce. Vaccine data from Aug. 6 was to be updated Monday, the report said.