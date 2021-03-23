





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce on Tuesday. The lone case was confirmed in a resident of Owen Sound, according to the health unit’s Situation Report, which covered testing and case counts for the 24-hour period prior to 11:59 p.m. on Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 Roundup: Grey-Bruce adds single case on Tuesday Back to video The single case comes after the health unit reported seven new cases on Monday, six new cases on Sunday and four new cases on Saturday. There have now been 770 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, including 24 identified as variants of concern, 12 of which remain active. There are a total of 41 active cases of the virus in the two counties and 117 active high-risk contacts. 727 cases have been resolved while there are four confirmed cases hospitalized. There have been two COVID-19 deaths in Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic. The lone outbreak in the region is at the Owen Sound hospital, where four patients on the sixth floor have tested positive for the virus. There are no outbreaks in any retirement or long-term care homes, schools or childcare centres.

Article content Throughout the course of the pandemic there have been 82 cases reported in health-care workers who live in Grey-Bruce. A total of 19,088 doses of vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce, with vaccination clinics continuing this week. A shipment of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived this week, with the possibility that the shipment may yield additional doses. Residents who turn 75 this year are now eligible for the vaccine and can make an appointment through the province’s booking system. Vaccines this week also continue to focus on health-care workers, residents over 80, First Nations residents, retirement and long-term care home staff and residents and chronic homecare recipients. The booking system can be accessed at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or at 1-888-999-6488. * * * No new cases of COVID-19 have been found at the Owen Sound hospital since an outbreak was declared there on the weekend. Grey Bruce Health Services confirmed via e-mail on Tuesday that there were still four cases of the virus confirmed in patients on the sixth floor of the hospital. One patient was showing mild symptoms, while the other three remained asymptomatic. A total of 118 staff and physicians had been tested for COVID-19 and all results have been negative. All 38 patients on the sixth floor were also tested, and no new cases have been identified. On Saturday the Grey Bruce Health Unit declared the outbreak, the first in a hospital in Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. All four patients were asymptomatic.

Article content GBHS President and CEO Gary Sims credited staff awareness for the testing of asymptomatic patients, which led to the positive test results. Hospital officials decided to test more staff after the health unit directed a small number of hospital staff to get tested. Close contacts were isolating and were being monitored during the 14-day incubation period of the virus. Due to the outbreak the visitor policy at the Owen Sound hospital has been modified until further notice. Patients are permitted to have one visit per day and it must now be the same person throughout the course of their stay. Visiting is permitted on all floors except for the sixth floor where the outbreak has occurred. Masks are being supplied to visitors upon their arrival at the hospital, as visitors cannot wear their own masks. Mask must not be removed while onsite. All people who come to the hospital are being asked to come alone, unless a support person is required. And people are being reminded that outpatient services at the Owen Sound hospital have not been impacted and are continuing as normal. Anyone who has booked an appointment at the hospital is asked to go to their appointment as scheduled unless they hear directly from their doctor. The emergency department remains open 24/7. * * * The Grey Bruce Health Unit said Tuesday a third wave of COVID-19 is likely and people cannot afford to let up their efforts to prevent a resurgence of the virus. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams confirmed last week that the province was in a third wave.

Article content “Despite being in a favourable position with active cases, new cases, and case numbers, we cannot afford to be complacent,” the Grey Bruce Health Unit said in the release. “As we near the end, doubling-down on our efforts will continue to help ensure that the residents of Grey Bruce remain as safe as possible as we await widespread distribution of the vaccine.” People are being asked to continue to follow the message that has helped control the virus locally – watch your distance, wear a mask and wash your hands. People are still encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, avoid social gatherings, limit close contacts to one’s household, work from home if possible and avoid travel except for essential reasons. The advice stands, even if there is no longer a stay-at-home order in the area, the release said. People can also download the COVID Alert mobile app and get tested if symptoms are compatible with COVID-19 or if they have been advised by the health unit or the mobile app to do so. Individuals who live alone may consider having close contact with one other household. Face coverings are also recommended whenever someone is within two metres of anyone not from their own household, both indoors and outdoors. Provincial restrictions on public and private gatherings should be followed. * * * The Grey Bruce Health Unit said late Tuesday morning that the province had confirmed that problems with the online and telephone COVID-19 vaccination booking system had been resolved.

Article content On Monday, there had been reports of clients unable to book clinics in Grey and Bruce counties. In Tuesday’s release the health unit said it had received word from the province that the issue had been resolved and all public clinics available for booking this week were visible in the system. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, and everyone is asked to make sure they have an appointment before attending a vaccine clinic. Those without an appointment will not receive a vaccine, the release said. People are asked to not call public health or their health-care provider to book an appointment, even if they are directed to do so by the provincial booking operator. Appointments can be made online atontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling toll free 1-888-999-6488. If unable to book right away, eligible people are asked to keep trying as clinics are being regularly. Clinics are now open to anyone who turns 75 years old in 2021,or older. * * * Bruce Power has helped establish a vaccination centre in Point Edward, near Sarnia, modelled after the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Hockey Hub. “Bruce Power remains committed to working with public health officials and all levels of government assist in the historic vaccination effort that will put an end to the pandemic,” James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice-president of corporate affairs and operational services, said in a news release. Scongack is a member of the Grey Bruce COVID-19 Task Force and co-chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council launched by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Article content The health unit launched its mass vaccination hub model earlier this year, dubbed the Hockey Hub because it can be set up the types of arenas found across Canada . The system, which can be scaled up or down depending on the number of people being vaccinated, is designed to be efficient, cost-effective and safe. Clinical staff perform the vaccinations, while non-clinical staff perform all other duties, such as cleaning and documentation. It allows for the person being vaccinated to recover for the required 15 minutes without having to get up and move, which reduces the risk of fainting and falling. The design of the hub allows up to 4,500 people to be vaccinated in one day, while traditional large clinics can administer about 1,000 vaccines a day and smaller clinics administer about 400 per day. Hockey Hubs have been created at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, the Davidson Centre in Kincardine and the P&H Centre in Hanover and vaccinations have taken place at all three. The health unit has been sharing the model with other interested communities. Bruce Power provided resources and logistical support with the Grey-Bruce hubs before assisting with the Point Edward hub. “The support provided from the private sector on the logistical side has allowed us to focus in the clinical aspect, so we can vaccinate people more quickly and ultimately enable the community to regain a sense of normalcy in their daily lives,” Anita Trusler, a supervisor of health promotions at Lambton Public Health said in the release.

Article content * * * Ontario reported 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 1,699 cases. There were also nine more deaths reported for the day, including one long-term care resident. Toronto had the most cases with 465, followed by 329 in Peel Region, 161 in York Region and 99 in Durham Region. There were 868 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 813 on Monday. A total of 324 people were in intensive care, and 193 were breathing on a ventilator. The variants of concern are believed to make up about half of all the new cases in the province now, with the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K variant, accounting for most variant cases. The variants are of particular concern because they are more transmissible and spread easier than the original version of the virus. More than 1.6 million vaccines have been given in the province, while over 300,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In the last day alone about 50,000 shots have been administered.

