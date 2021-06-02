





Article content Ontario’s stay-at-home order expired Wednesday, although for most people much will remain the same. Most existing restrictions on businesses, services, gatherings and activities remain in effect and will likely remain in place until the province enters Step 1 of its roadmap to recovery. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: Blue Mountain, Chi-Cheemaun and BPNP all reopening soon, two new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Back to video Ontarians are now able to travel within the province to a secondary residence but are not allowed to be host to others indoors unless they’re members of the same household. Restrictions remaining in place include limiting indoor gatherings to households only and outdoor gatherings to up to five people, a cap of 25 per cent capacity for essential retail, restricting non-essential retail to curbside pickup and delivery only, limiting short-term rentals to individuals in need of housing, and allowing Ontario Parks and campgrounds to be used for day-use only. Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday all schools in Ontario will remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of this school year.

Article content Local school board chairs and Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health recently advocated for a return to in-person learning in the area. Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder said in a letter to parents after the province’s announcement that information about retrieving personal belongings from schools, returning school board property, and year-end recognitions will be provided soon. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the move “protects our summer, protects September” at a news conference Wednesday. Students will continue to learn remotely online until the end of the school year. … The Chi-Cheemaun will begin its 2021 ferry service June 8 with a 9 a.m. departure from Tobermory. Online and telephone reservations will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on June 3 for all departures June 8 through the end of the season. Reservations for ferry service from June 3 through June 7 have been cancelled. Owen Sound Transportation Company reservation agents are contacting all impacted customers to provide an opportunity to rebook if desired, according to a news release. All COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in place for the ferry service. More details can be found at www.ontarioferries.com/covid-19. … Blue Mountain Resort announced it will officially reopen Friday after being closed for more than two months. Attractions opening in time for the weekend include Cascade Putting, the Mill Pond Activity Centre, The Rock Climbing Wall, Chutes and Lumber Ball Run, Open-Air Gondola, Woodlot Low Ropes and the Timber Challenge High Ropes course.

Article content The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, Wind Rider Triple Zips and Segways will reopen to the public when the province moves to Step 1 of its roadmap to reopening, expected to happen later this month. Visitors to the resort can also use over 30-kilometres of hiking trails, cross-country biking and mountaintop bike trails. The climbing and ride-down bike trails will open July 1. “The resort has been quiet but the team has been busy getting ready for what we hope is the return to a summer we all have been waiting for,” said Tara Lovell, manager of public relations for Blue Mountain Resort in a media release. “As an outdoor destination with something for everyone, Blue is an ideal getaway for families who have spent that last two months at home.” … Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park will open for day-use access June 3. Visitors are required to have a parking reservation to access the Grotto, and visitors who wish to cancel their reservation should be aware that regular cancellation fees will apply, an update to the park’s website advised. The Grotto and Cyprus Lake areas, Halfway Log Dump, Singing Sands as well as the Visitor Centre and trails will reopen Thursday. Cyprus Lake campground, backcountry camping and tours to Flowerpot Island will remain closed in accordance with the province’s reopening plan. … In response to reduced patient volumes, the COVID-19 assessment centre in Hanover is modifying its hours of operation.

Article content Effective June 7, the Hanover and District Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. The assessment centre will continue to operate in the main lobby of the hospital and patients will continue to access the assessment centre through the hospital’s main entrance. “HDH, in partnership with Grey Bruce Public Health and others, will continue to monitor the Grey Bruce region and provincial COVID-19 prevalence rates and will adjust the COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours accordingly,” a media release said. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The newest cases were found in Georgian Bluffs and Saugeen Shores. There are now 13 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. Seven active cases involve a variant of concern. The health unit is also following 44 active high-risk close contacts. Three people with COVID-19 who are being followed by the health unit are in hospital locally. According to Wednesday’s situation report, five COVID-19 patients from outside of Grey-Bruce are being treated at local hospitals. To date, 1,348 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 97 in health care workers. Of those, 1,328 are now considered resolved. The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 99,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including 9,893 in the past seven days. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 25 more virus-related deaths.

Article content Provincial data Wednesday showed 708 COVID-19 were hospitalized with 576 people in intensive care units. Those figures include out-of-province transfer patients. The test positivity rate in the 24-hours preceding Wednesday’s report was 2.8 per cent with 31,768 tests processed. The seven-day rolling average of new daily case counts was 978 Wednesday. Nearly 140,000 vaccines were administered over the latest 24-hour reporting period. … People over 80 are now eligible to book an appointment for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The province is accelerating its vaccination program, and those with second doses booked 16 weeks after their first no longer need to wait. To book or rebook a vaccine, visit ontario.ca/bookvaccine to book online or call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at ​1-833-943-3900. Vaccination appointments for specialized clinics can also be made using the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s local booking system by visiting www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/vaccines/book-vaccine-appointment or by calling 1-833-421-1999 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., (Grey Bruce Community Connections). Focused clinics booked through the local system include those for immunocompromised and essential caregivers, pregnant individuals, healthcare workers, educators and childcare professionals, first responders and other high-risk groups. Vaccine appointments are currently available June 4 in Kincardine and can be booked using the local booking system. The Kincardine clinic is for those 12 and older needing a first dose of the vaccine and high-risk healthcare workers eligible for an earlier second dose.

