COVID: BWDSB will publish staff vaccination rates on website
The Bluewater District School Board will keep track of statistics in regard to vaccinated and non-vaccinated staff members on its website this year.
BWDSB communications officer Jamie Pettit said Thursday all school boards in Ontario are expected to “publicly post aggregated, depersonalized attestation statistical information, and continue doing so on a monthly basis.”
The BWDSB is creating a new webpage for the data on its website.
Staff members are currently being asked to submit their vaccination status to school boards as directed by the Ministry of Education.
Pettit said staff are being asked to provide their vaccination status through a secure portal to indicate whether they are fully vaccinated, not vaccinated due to medical reasons, or not vaccinated.
Supporting documentation is also to be included.
The “formal attestation” is to be completed by staff members by Sept. 7.
Those who are not vaccinated, and who do not provide proof of a medical reason, will be required to individually complete an education program that will be provided by the Ministry of Education.
Pettit said the ministry has yet to provide further details on the education program.
Unvaccinated school board staff will also be required to complete rapid COVID-19 testing regularly with test kits provided to them, Pettit said the board is awaiting further ministry guidance on the testing aspect as well.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, one each in Kincardine and South Bruce.
There are now 18 active and confirmed infections in the region as well as 39 associated high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.
Three local COVID-19 patients are being treated at a hospital in Grey-Bruce while one local case has been transferred to a hospital outside of the region.
The health unit’s situation reported confirms 22 Grey-Bruce residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 2,254 infections have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 118 in healthcare workers. Of those, 2,210 are now considered resolved.
An outbreak remains ongoing at Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound. The outbreak was declared on Aug. 6 and as of last week, 20 people at the home had been infected – five staff and 15 residents. The vast majority of people who work and live at the home are vaccinated, according to the health unit. One resident has died.
A total of 225,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 1,792 in the past seven days.
Ontario reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since early June Thursday with health units reporting a combined 865 new infections.
Fourteen more deaths were added to the provincial data as well.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 728, up from 646 one week ago.
The majority of those that have confirmed new infections within the past 24 hours, 540, were unvaccinated. Ministry data shows partially vaccinated, unvaccinated and those with unknown status made up 692 cases Thursday – representing 80 per cent of the infections.
Those fully vaccinated made up 173 of the new cases.
Of the 320 in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, 162 were in intensive care and 105 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.
Eighty-three per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up now have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.