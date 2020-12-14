Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the Bluewater District School Board to address a case of COVID-19 associated with Walkerton District Community School.

The assessment by the health unit had yet to show any evidence that transmission of the virus took place at the school,according to a news release issued on Sunday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID case associated with Walkerton school, no outbreak declared Back to video

There are no bus routes involved with the case, the release said.

Because there is no evidence of transmission in the school environment, an outbreak has not been declared. There are currently no outbreaks at any schools or daycares in Grey-Bruce.

As the health unit is the lead in all outbreaks and case management, they contact anyone they determine to be a close contact of someone with COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment they complete.

Anyone believed to be at heightened risk of transmission of the virus due to close contact with a person with COVID-19 is contacted within 24 hours of the investigation, the release said.

Anyone who is not contacted by the health unit do not need to take any additional steps, including being tested.

The health unit is working with the individual who has tested positive and the Bluewater District School Board to identify others, both inside and outside the school environment, who may have been exposed, the release said.