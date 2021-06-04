COVID cases spike locally after Hanover rooming house outbreak

Article content

A COVID outbreak in a Hanover rooming house caused Grey-Bruce’s new cases to spike Friday.

Cases current to midnight Thursday added 12 new cases, including nine in Hanover and one each in Arran-Elderslie, Brockton and Owen Sound, the health unit’s daily situation report said.

By late Friday afternoon, there were 11 cases linked to the rooming house outbreak, the Grey Bruce Health Unit said in a separate news release. The additional cases will be included in Saturday’s case count update.

Now the health unit is following 21 active cases, nine involving a variant of concern. Another 37 active, high-risk contacts are being monitored.

There have been 1,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 1,333 of those have resolved.

One person is in hospital due to COVID and there remain five local COVID-related deaths and two related COVID deaths. Ninety-seven local health care workers have had COVID.