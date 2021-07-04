COVID cases stabilizing, workplace employee screening a must: Arra
Article content
Lots more doses of COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Grey-Bruce as new cases of the virus, though rising, are stabilizing, Dr. Ian Arra said Sunday.
Advertisement
Article content
“It is stabilizing. Some numbers went down in the transient community in general in Grey-Bruce,” Arra said by phone.
COVID cases stabilizing, workplace employee screening a must: Arra Back to video
A rooming house outbreak in Hanover in early June kicked off a surge of infections among transient people there and then in Owen Sound. Last Wednesday, Saugeen First Nation chief and council declared a state of emergency due to COVID infections.
But Saugeen’s case increases are stabilizing too, Arra said, as help has mobilized to support the community.
This week Grey-Bruce will get 25,000 doses of vaccine when a typical week it would receive up to 10,000. Another 25,000 has been requested for the following week. Clinics were held over the weekend and more will take place next week. The list may be posted on the heath unit website Monday.
Hanover has a vaccination clinic Monday and it will accept drop-ins now, as it was not filling up through the appointment booking systems. That is attributable to getting more vaccines with short notice and there being a holiday weekend to pre-occupy people, Arra said.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the P & H Centre at 268 7th Ave. The health unit suggested drop-ins bring water, keep distanced, wear a mask if you can’t physical distance and bear in mind vaccine supply may be limited.
“Our ambitious goal is to administer two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 70-75% of the eligible population by July 16th,” Arra said. “I believe the public will continue their commitment to the emergency response, and we collectively will deliver.”
Advertisement
Article content
Before cases surged in Grey Bruce, the province had aimed for the end of August to achieve that rate of vaccination, he said.
The health unit reported 22,064 doses of COVID vaccine were given in the past seven days, 166,658 doses total have been given in Grey-Bruce.
Now 71.7 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 years and older, has received at least one dose. Forty-two per cent of them have both required doses.
Arra said he has a growing concern about the risk of reopening workplaces. He urged employers to be “extra careful in the coming few weeks” about screening employees to ensure none is allowed to work when they may be sick and that everyone follows health protocols.
Eight people who recently tested positive had attended their workplaces. Seven of them did not transmit the virus but the eighth person spread it to others, Arra said.
Employees should wear masks and now eye protection, since the Delta variant has been shown to infect people wearing masks alone, he said. He said these are measures he recommends to be proactive.
Sunday’s COVID update from the health unit showed 22 new cases reported in the 24 hours up to midnight Saturday.
Saugeen First Nation’s continuing outbreak accounted for nine of the new cases, followed by Owen Sound, with six, Saugeen Shores, 2, one each in Huron-Kinloss, Georgian Bluffs, Hanover and Southgate, and one in someone of no fixed address.
There are 13 active cases involving the more contagious and dangerous variants of concern, among 200 active cases in all. Another 298 people are active, high-risk contacts, who health unit staff are following.
Advertisement
Article content
Nine Grey-Bruce citizens have died as a result of COVID-19, six are in local hospital and six more local patients with COVID were transferred to hospitals outside of Grey-Bruce.
* * *
Sunday the health unit reported Saugeen First Nation had the most active cases of COVID in Grey-Bruce at 68 but that’s down from 73 Saturday. Nawash Unceded First Nation at Neyaashiinigmiing, had one active case.
Owen Sound had the next-most active cases, 49, Saugeen Shores, 19, Meaford, 12, South Bruce Peninsula 11, and Arran-Elderslie, 9.
Other active cases in Grey County: Southgate, 7, Chatsworth, 2, Hanover, 5, Blue Mountains, 3, Georgian Bluffs, 3, Grey Highlands, 1, West Grey, 1. And in Bruce County: Huron-Kinloss, 6, Kincardine, 1, Brockton, 1.
South Bruce and Northern Bruce Peninsula were the only communities in Grey-Bruce with no active cases.
Daily reports are a day behind, so they don’t include cases added since midnight Saturday.