COVID cash to help keep tourism businesses afloat

Scott Dunn
Jan 06, 2021  •   •  3 minute read

A new lifeline is being thrown to help rescue some tourism operators who are struggling through the second province-wide COVID-19 lockdown since March.

Small- and medium-sized tourism business operators have until month’s end to apply for $2,500 to $20,000 to help offset COVID-related expenses incurred to stay open during the pandemic.

“If we hadn’t had a second lockdown, it wouldn’t have been as big a deal,” said Bill Sullivan, the chief executive officer of RTO7 in an interview Wednesday. “It’s a huge deal right now.”

Staff at RTO7, the regional tourism association helping administer the program, have fielded questions from tourism operators for two days straight since the soft launch of the COVID Tourism Response Fund on Monday.

“People are desperate. They’re desperate,” Sullivan said. “There is a lot of uncertainty. Will we be reopening . . . on the 23rd of January? They don’t know that. So it’s a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel.” He acknowledged it’s not enough to make operators whole but the funding is intended to help keep them going.

The province imposed a lockdown everywhere beginning Dec. 26 to try to reduce COVID-19 respiratory infections and consequent hospitalizations. It’s tentatively set to end Jan. 23. Until then, only essential businesses may remain open with capacity limits, while others with options for curbside pickup may also continue. All non-essential travel is discouraged.

But with bills to pay, the lockdown is hurting cash flows and forcing employers to make decisions about who’s going to get paid first, Sullivan said. He expects fewer businesses will survive now, given this second lockdown.

Regional Tourism Organization 7 is the regional tourism planning, marketing and development organization in Grey, Bruce and Simcoe counties. This provincially funded group is one of 11 such regional tourism organizations in the province.

This money is available only to businesses in Grey and Simcoe counties, and the cities of Barrie and Orillia. A similar program was offered in the fall by Bruce County, said Sullivan, explaining its exclusion from this one.

Business adaptations which qualify as expenses include the addition or expansion of patios at restaurants, use of plastic barriers at counters or between tables, touchless payment systems, reservation systems, sanitization stations, COVID sanitizer fogging equipment and such.

Applications to the COVID Tourism Response Fund will be assessed based on weighted criteria, Sullivan said.

Operators must have been in business prior to Jan. 1, 2020; have one to 99 employees; and qualifying business changes, for example, the hiring of more staff for contact tracing or sanitation, must have occurred between June 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Also, operators must show invoices and proof of payment for qualifying expenses and have at least a 20 per cent cash investment in COVID-mitigation measures. So to qualify for $20,000 from the program, the operator must have spent $24,000.

Sullivan said though there are some 5,000 tourism businesses in the region, he estimates only 100 to 150 would qualify for funding because a business must have spent at least $2,500 in qualifying expenses and realistically, most won’t have.

Those which already received funding from another program, say for personal protective equipment, can’t claim those expenses for this program too, he said. Money should start to flow to businesses in March or April, Sullivan said.

How much is awarded and to how many operators depends on how many applications are received, Sullivan said. This program is based on merit; it’s not first come, first served. Municipal and RTO7 staff will evaluate the applications.

There are a number of types of businesses which are considered part of the tourism industry for purposes of this program.

They include operators in accommodation, recreation and entertainment, food and beverage, travel services and transportation services, as well as not-for-profit and Indigenous organizations and communities that support tourism.

Until this program is officially announced, likely at mid-month, Sullivan isn’t allowed to identify the funder but he did confirm it is not a provincial program.

“I think this is fantastic that the funder is making this available for the tourism industry, it’s a recognition of just how important . . . tourism is to the Canadian economy and specifically to our region.

“It’s one of the top employers, it’s one of the top industries in Bruce-Grey-Simcoe.”

To apply and for more details, such as more specifics about who may qualify, visit RTO7.ca.