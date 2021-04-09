COVID: eight new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Friday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Three of the newest cases were found in Owen Sound, two in The Blue Mountains, and single cases were reported in Saugeen Shores, Hanover and Arran Elderslie.

COVID: eight new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Friday

There are now 78 active cases in the region including 19 involving a variant of concern.

One person with COVID-19 is being treated at a local hospital. Four Grey-Bruce residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit’s contact management team is following 278 high-risk contacts.

Two cases were referred to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Friday, one in Owen Sound and one in The Blue Mountains.

To date, 908 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 84 health care workers. Of those, 826 are considered resolved.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 36,626 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

South Bruce Peninsula reminded residents short-term rentals are banned in Ontario during the stay-at-home order, except for those who have no other available housing.