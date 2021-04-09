COVID: eight new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Friday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Three of the newest cases were found in Owen Sound, two in The Blue Mountains, and single cases were reported in Saugeen Shores, Hanover and Arran Elderslie.
There are now 78 active cases in the region including 19 involving a variant of concern.
One person with COVID-19 is being treated at a local hospital. Four Grey-Bruce residents have died since the start of the pandemic.
The health unit’s contact management team is following 278 high-risk contacts.
Two cases were referred to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Friday, one in Owen Sound and one in The Blue Mountains.
To date, 908 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 84 health care workers. Of those, 826 are considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 36,626 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
South Bruce Peninsula reminded residents short-term rentals are banned in Ontario during the stay-at-home order, except for those who have no other available housing.
In a news release distributed Friday afternoon, the town said “we remind those who rent to be aware of this order as the provincial fines are steep”.
Town facilities are not currently available to rent and recreation programs are cancelled until further notice, the town said.
Members of the public are being asked to limit visits to the town hall to essential trips.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound Friday.
The health unit said no bus routes are involved in the case, and the affected person is working with the health unit and Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board to determine any close contacts.
Any cohorts identified as contacts to the case have been excluded from school at this time, the health unit said in a news release.
Those not contacted by public health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.
Saugeen Shores reminded residents the Port Elgin and Southampton tourist camps, harbours and airport remain closed to the public for the off-season.
Staff are preparing the facilities for opening later this spring while continuing to monitor the COVID-19-related legislation, the town said in a news release.
Parks and trails remain open, including skate parks, dog parks and playgrounds. Indoor town facilities remain closed under the province’s stay-at-home order.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a third-wave high and nearly the most in a single day throughout the pandemic.
There were 18 more COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Ontario has risen to a total of 1,492. Of those, 552 are in intensive care units and 359 are on ventilators.
The pressure felt provincewide has resulted in hospitals being told to stop performing surgeries unless they are emergencies or live-saving procedures.
According to a CBC news report, a memo was sent to hospitals Thursday night telling them to postpone their non-emergency surgeries, effective Monday, everywhere but in northern Ontario.
Children’s specialty hospitals are excluded from the order.
Meanwhile, more than 105,000 vaccine doses were administered Thursday. The total number of doses administered in the province is nearing three million. Premier Doug Ford got his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy in Etobicoke Friday morning.