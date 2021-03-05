





Article content Ontario updated its COVID-19 vaccination plan and is now targeting older citizens and hotspots in the GTA and elsewhere with a goal of offering first shots to everyone over 60 by the end of May. At a news conference Friday, provincial officials said the province will delay second vaccine doses for up to four months to offer first shots to a wider array of seniors and people living in high-risk areas. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: first-dose vaccine plans expedited, five new cases reported locally Back to video Wednesday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended provinces and territories extend the time between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses to four months amid vaccine shortages. The national committee said evidence suggests high effectiveness against “symptomatic disease and hospitalization for several weeks after the first dose, including among older populations”. An earlier version of the province’s plan targeted July as a deadline for first doses to the 60-and-over population.

Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit announced in its Friday situation report it had administered 9,857 doses of the vaccines, up from 9,071 in Thursday’s report. The health unit’s weekly vaccination schedule notes medical first responders and people over 80 were receiving vaccines at regional clinics Friday. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Three of the newest cases were found in Saugeen Shores while one case was discovered in both Chatsworth and South Bruce Peninsula. According to the health unit’s daily situation report, there are now 12 active cases in the region as well as 32 high-risk contacts. None of the active cases are currently hospitalized. Two people have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Grey-Bruce. To date, 711 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted COVID-19 including 81 health care workers. Of those, 697 cases are now considered resolved. Brucelea Haven in Walkerton remains the only active COVID-19 outbreak reported by the health unit. The long-term care home went into outbreak protocols Monday after a single staff member tested positive for the virus. … The Bluewater District School Board is planning to host several asymptomatic testing clinics for its member schools between March 11 and June 3. In a letter to parents Friday, the BWDSB said the Ministry of Education mandated school boards make voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available to students and staff.

Article content The testing is voluntary and consent will be required, the letter states. “Communication regarding the date, including a link for registration, will be provided to staff and families prior to each clinic. Household members of students and staff, and anyone with symptoms, should seek testing at an assessment centre,” the letter reads. Asymptomatic testing clinics will use a “hub model” with a host school and a family of schools invited on the same date. The testing will be completed by GVT Labs, who will run the clinics. There are nine planned clinics, each on a Thursday evening, between March 11 and June 3, 2021. Each participating school will be booked in a set time frame between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Local public health units will continue to be responsible for investigation, contact tracing, and case management support in confirmed cases. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 Friday after new cases dipped below 1,000 for several days. However, the 1,250 is down from last Friday’s total daily case count. Twenty-two new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday as well. The province confirmed 155 new cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, for a total of 799. There were no new reports of B.1.351 (South African) variant or P.1 (Brazil) variant. Meanwhile, the province announced Toronto, Peel, and the North Bay Parry Sound regions will transition out of shutdown and into the COVID-19 response framework with a stay-at-home order no longer in effect Monday.

Article content The North Bay Parry Sound District will return to the framework at the red-control level while Toronto and Peel will return in the grey-lockdown level. The province also announced Simcoe-Muskoka would move out of the grey-lockdown level and into the red-control level Monday. … Canadian officials approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine Friday. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine now approved for use in Canada joins the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines as well as the Covishield vaccine – which is a separate brand name for the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India. Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has options to buy another 28 million doses. The vaccine can be stored and transported at refrigerated temperatures for at least three months and has been approved for use in adults over 18. Clinical trials are underway to study its safety in children.

