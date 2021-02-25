





Share this Story: COVID: four new cases reported Thursday, vaccinations progressing in region

COVID: four new cases reported Thursday, vaccinations progressing in region

Article content More frontline health-care workers in Grey-Bruce are receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines this week. Both Bruce County and Grey County confirmed paramedics are now receiving vaccines as the health unit continues to work through its COVID-19 vaccination plan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: four new cases reported Thursday, vaccinations progressing in region Back to video In a news release, Bruce County said 100 county paramedics received the vaccine earlier this week including 70 who were vaccinated at one of the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s regional “hockey hubs” in Hanover. “This vaccine is a safe and reliable tool that protects county paramedics and the vulnerable residents we serve. It continues to be a crucial time for exercising COVID-19 prevention measures. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant in preventing the spread by washing your hands, watching your distance (six feet), wearing your face covering, and avoiding crowds,” said Bruce County Paramedic Services Chief Steve Schaus.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Grey Country Director of Paramedic Services Kevin McNab said it was very positive news that paramedics are being immunized this week. He said the majority of the Grey County paramedics have been immunized, and some of those were at the “hockey hub” in Hanover as well. McNab said all of the paramedics appreciate Dr. Ian Arra and the team at the Grey Bruce Health Unit for their efforts in the process. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working through its COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan. Frontline essential workers, including first responders, fall under Phase 2 of the province’s coverage priority. Vaccinations are not yet available for the general public and there is no appointment scheduling or vaccine waiting list. The Grey Bruce Health Unit said it will provide updates to the public when more information is available. “I would like to thank the Grey Bruce Health Unit and our region’s frontline workers for moving us one step closer to the end of this pandemic by continuing to advocate for safety and by rapidly vaccinating our high-risk and long-term care residents, and our frontline health workers and essential caregivers. Thank you for your cooperation as we make each day better and push forward together,” said Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson in a news release. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is currently identifying people 80 and older through the health-care system for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The health unit said in a news release Thursday those without a primary care provider, and those not able to be identified through the health-care system, will be able to book an appointment through a 1-800 number.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Please do not call your health-care provider to book an appointment. Please do not call the health unit to book an appointment,” the news release said. “Be reassured that all eligible persons will be reached through a variety of communication channels.” The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 4,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in its daily situation report. Two of the newest cases were found in The Blue Mountains, Single cases of the virus were found in Owen Sound and Saugeen Shores. There are now 14 active COVID-19 cases in the region and 28 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit’s contact management team. One person with COVID-19 is hospitalized in Grey-Bruce. To date, 701 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted the virus including 80 health-care workers. Of those, 685 cases are now considered resolved. Two people have died with COVID-19 locally. No long-term care facilities, daycares or child care centres are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. … Active COVID-19 infections are climbing in Ontario. The number of active infections increased for the first time in over six weeks Thursday as 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province. It is a small climb, 21 more active cases than the prior 24-hour reporting period, but provincial health officials said Thursday it could show a trend in the wrong direction.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The seven-day average of new daily cases increased for a fifth straight day to 1,099 as well. New modelling released by the province’s Science Table shows public health measures have slowed the spread of new virus variants and decreased COVID-19 transmission. The modelling also shows that variants of concern, although slowed, may soon cause an increase in hospitalizations in the province. Variants of concern are projected to make up 40 per cent of the province’s cases by the second week of March in a likely scenario showed by the modelling. The province’s Science Table said the next few weeks will be critical in understanding the impact of the new virus variants.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Owen Sound