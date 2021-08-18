COVID: fully vaccinated Kelso Villa resident dies with COVID-19
A fully vaccinated resident of Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound has died with COVID-19.
An outbreak of what’s believed to be the Delta variant was reported at the retirement home on Aug. 6. As of Wednesday, 12 residents and four staff members have been infected despite a 95 per cent vaccination rate at the home.
COVID: fully vaccinated Kelso Villa resident dies with COVID-19
Dr. Ian Arra said the resident who died was between 90 and 100 years old and had co-morbidities at the time of death. They were taken to the hospital, but not intubated.
“Old age reduces the level of immunity. The body would not mount as much of a response. Old age causes a person to be frail, and it’s definitely sad. A sad outcome,” he said.
Arra said the death should serve as notice to those who remain unvaccinated that protection from the virus is not just an individual decision, but what’s best for the community.
“We’re not going to be out of the woods until 90 per cent of us have the vaccine. You can have 95 per cent in long-term care, you can have 100 per cent in long-term care, but if the virus still has a chance to circulate in the community the work is not complete. That immunity or protection is not complete,” he said. “It’s on the rest of us to protect these people whose immune systems may not benefit as much from a vaccine, or who are not eligible.”
Arra said recent data showed the vaccines were 95 per cent effective in protecting people from severe outcomes of the virus with most variants, and 88 per cent in the case of the Delta variant.
He said the Ministry of Health’s announcement Tuesday that vulnerable populations would soon begin to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot is directly related to the continued spread of the Delta variant and “breakthrough” cases in at-risk people, including the resident from Kelso Villa who recently died.
“The fact these breakthrough events are happening raises the level of concern at all levels of the system. We need to get to 90 per cent vaccinated, and if people are not coming forward there will be policies or incentives, depending on the way you see it, to encourage people to get more vaccines,” Arra said.
Arra said all other infections resulting from the outbreak at Kelso Villa have so far presented with mild symptoms if any.
According to a Public Health Ontario report, between Dec. 4 and Aug. 7 breakthrough cases accounted for 1.2 per cent of COVID-19 related deaths with unvaccinated cases resulting in 92.1 per cent of deaths.
An outbreak remains ongoing at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound. Evidence of transmission has been found within the setting, and three children are considered cases. Arra said no other cases have been reported for a week, and that transmission of the virus is considered minimal at this point.
The health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one in Owen Sound and one in Kincardine.
As of just before midnight Sunday, there were 37 active and confirmed cases in the region and 75 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.
Five Grey-Bruce residents with COVID-19 are being treated at a local hospital while one other local patient has been transferred to a hospital outside of the region for treatment.
The health unit’s situation report confirms that 21 Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths that are awaiting confirmation concerning COVID-19 are not included in the local data.
To date, 2,212 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 117 in health care workers. Of those, 2,149 are now considered resolved.
The health unit has administered 221,452 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 2,379 in the past week.
Vaccination clinics are planned Thursday at the Owen Sound Movie Night near the Farmers’ Market building in the River District (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), the No Frills in Owen Sound (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.), and at Cargill Community Centre (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). No appointment is needed for any of the clinics.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 485 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Three more virus-related deaths were reported as well.
Of the 485 new cases, 309 were found in unvaccinated people, 41 in the partially vaccinated and 98 in fully vaccinated people.
There were 108 cases recorded in Toronto, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 59 in Peel Region, 36 in Hamilton and 27 in Middlesex-London.