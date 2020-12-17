COVID-19 funds are unexpected 'Christmas present' to local municipalities

Article content

Santa came early to Grey-Bruce and he brought a sack of COVID-19 relief cash for local municipalities.

The provincial and federal funding included more than $1 million for Hanover, $619,000 for Grey County, $500,000 for Bruce, ringing in at $2.972 million for 13 local municipalities.

Municipalities can use the money at their discretion to avoid municipal deficits caused by COVID expenses, Bruce-Grey Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker said in a news release Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement will help our Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound municipalities develop a 2021 budget that reflects the reality of COVID-19 and give them the confidence they need to proceed with capital projects that will drive economic growth,” Walker said in the release.

Meaford is getting a $71,000 windfall with few strings attached, Meaford corporate services director Darcy Chapman said, in this second phase of COVID relief grants. In Phase 1 this summer, every municipality got money based on a formula allocation. Meaford’s share of that was $352,000.