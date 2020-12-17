COVID-19 funds are unexpected 'Christmas present' to local municipalities

Scott Dunn
Dec 17, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Santa came early to Grey-Bruce and he brought a sack of COVID-19 relief cash for local municipalities.

The provincial and federal funding included more than $1 million for Hanover, $619,000 for Grey County, $500,000 for Bruce, ringing in at $2.972 million for 13 local municipalities.

Municipalities can use the money at their discretion to avoid municipal deficits caused by COVID expenses, Bruce-Grey Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker said in a news release Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement will help our Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound municipalities develop a 2021 budget that reflects the reality of COVID-19 and give them the confidence they need to proceed with capital projects that will drive economic growth,” Walker said in the release.

Meaford is getting a $71,000 windfall with few strings attached, Meaford corporate services director Darcy Chapman said, in this second phase of COVID relief grants. In Phase 1 this summer, every municipality got money based on a formula allocation. Meaford’s share of that was $352,000.

Meaford didn’t apply for specific funding in the second phase and it was widely thought funding would only be available by application, he said.

“It came as a complete surprise yesterday morning when we got the emails coming in,” Chapman said. “And then they gave us a Christmas present with a bit of extra money.”

Of the $695 million in provincial contribution announced Wednesday, $299 million is being allocated across all 444 municipalities to help provide more financial relief, as 2021 operating budgets are finalized, Walker’s news release said.

An additional $396 million is also being allocated to 48 municipalities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and have demonstrated a need for additional assistance to cover their 2020 operating deficits.

Owen Sound applied for and got $157,000 to offset financial pressures of COVID-19, city corporate services director Kate Allan said. It also got $125,000 based on the allocation formula that sent money to every municipality.

Owen Sound got $622,000 in the restart program’s first phase. In addition, another part of that program which funds transit gave the city $172,000 in Phase 1 and the city is eligible for $345,000 more in phase two.

All the money came from the Safe Restart Agreement, a multi-purpose pot of federal and provincial funding with the stated purpose of restarting Canada’s economy. Funding covers contact tracing costs, health care systems, mental health, mask procurement and more, a federal website says.

The municipal sector is one of seven designated sectors the funding supports, with up to $2 billion from federal coffers and matching provincial contributions to support municipalities with COVID-19 operating costs.

Another up to $2.3 billion in federal funds is available for public transit costs if matching provincial funds are available.

Municipalities in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound will receive the following amounts: Arran-Elderslie: $37,000; Bruce County: $500,000; Chatsworth: $38,000; Georgian Bluffs: $64,000; Grey Highlands: $67,000; Grey County: $619,000; Hanover: $985,000 in application based funding, $45,000 2021 funding for a total of  $1,030,000; Meaford: $71,000; Northern Bruce Peninsula: $64,000; Owen Sound: $157,000 in application funding, $125,000 in 2021 funding for a total of $282,000; Southgate: $39,000; South Bruce Peninsula: $89,000; West Grey: $72,000.