This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: COVID: Georgian College staff, students will require vaccinations to attend campuses

COVID: Georgian College staff, students will require vaccinations to attend campuses

Article content Georgian College is among the latest post-secondary schools to announce students and employees will need to be vaccinated to access campuses come the fall.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to a release issued Friday morning, students and employees planning to attend Georgian College campuses, including the campus in Owen Sound, must be vaccinated as of Sept. 7 We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: Georgian College staff, students will require vaccinations to attend campuses Back to video Students and employees will be required to have at minimum their first dose of a two-dose, Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine before attending campus as of Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 18, the release said. “Throughout the pandemic, while maintaining delivery of our programs both on and off campus, Georgian has been committed to the health and safety of our students and employees. It’s driven our decisions from the very beginning and this decision is no different,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, president and CEO of Georgian College, in a release. The college said it is preparing for more on-campus activity this fall and continues to work closely with all local public health authorities. It said in a release it has been closely watching the vaccination rates of the college’s population demographic and the current and future impact of the variants of concern (VOCs) on its communities. “We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy to a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and I’m committed to doing everything we can to make that return a reality for our students and employees. As an academic institution, we also understand our role and responsibility for the greater good and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the communities we are so fortunate to be a part of and cherish,” said West-Moynes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The college is working with local public health units to host vaccination clinics on campus. Details on locations and dates of the on-campus clinics will be made public when available. The college said it will have a process to grant accommodations to individuals who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code. More details regarding the college’s vaccination policy, how it will apply to campus visitors and the exemptions process will be posted on the college’s website in the coming weeks, the release said. Georgian College has seven campuses, they are in Barrie, Midland, Bracebridge, Orangeville, Orillia, Owen Sound and Collingwood. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday. The newest cases were reported in Owen Sound (2), The Blue Mountains (2) and Saugeen Shores. As of just before midnight Thursday, there were 46 active cases in Grey-Bruce and 115 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit. Twenty-eight of the active and confirmed cases have been reported in Owen Sound. Five people with COVID-19 are being treated at a local hospital while two other residents have been transferred to a hospital outside of the region. Twenty Grey-Bruce residents have died with the virus since the start of the pandemic. To date, 2,198 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 116 cases in health care workers. Of those, 2,128 are considered resolved.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kelso Villa Retirement Home remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak. As of Wednesday, a total of 12 people either working or living at the home had been infected. All of the cases were suspected to be caused by the Delta variant. The home has a 95 per cent vaccination rate according to the health unit. Meanwhile, Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound is reporting an associated case of COVID-19. A cohort has been dismissed, but an outbreak has not been declared by the health unit. For an outbreak to be declared, more than one case of COVID-19 needs to be confirmed with evidence of virus transmission occurring within the setting. On the vaccination front, The Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 220,017 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 2,693 in the past week. The health unit announced Friday it’s making vaccines available at several family-orientated locations throughout Owen Sound in the coming days and weeks. On Saturday, a vaccination clinic will be located at Harrison Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then, on Aug. 19, vaccines will be available during movie night near the Farmers’ Market in the city’s River District from 6 to 9 p.m. Vaccines will also be made available in the future at Summerfolk and the Kelso Beach splash pad. Visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website for further details and a full vaccine clinic schedule. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 510 new COVID-19 cases Friday and announced four new virus-related deaths.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases climbed to 399. Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said the virus’ reproductive rate is at a point not seen in the province since last spring. The table estimated every 10 infected people will pass the virus on to at least 16 others, a rate that is driving the rising daily case counts. Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the 111 people with COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units Friday, 108 are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccine status. Of the 510 new cases reported Friday, 368 people were unvaccinated and 57 partially vaccinated. Slightly over 81 per cent of the eligible population in Ontario has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to provincial data.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound