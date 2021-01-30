COVID: Grey Bruce Health Unit obtains 14,000 rapid tests

Greg Cowan
Jan 30, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  3 minute read
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. PHOTO BY SUPPLIED /The Canadian Press

Schools, long-term care homes and congregate settings in Grey-Bruce will soon have access to thousands of rapid COVID-19 test kits.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit announced in a news release Friday it has obtained 14,000 Panbio Point of Care COVID-19 tests.

The tests will continue to be used in long-term care and retirement homes as well as first responders’ workplaces, schools, childcare centres and other congregate settings as needed.

The nasal (nasopharyngeal) tests are able to provide results in 15 to 20 minutes.

Some rapid test kits have already been in use in the region, mainly at long-term care homes. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said this shipment will make it so more settings can make use of the quick turnaround tests.

The test results inform early decision making in relation to case management, outbreak management, and other potential interventions, according to a news release.

For now, the rapid tests are being used in conjunction with the standard PCR tests when trying to confirm a potential false-positive COVID-19 case at a long-term care home, Arra said.

For example, if a PCR test comes back from the lab as a weak or indeterminate positive in a person without symptoms, rather than declaring an outbreak and locking down the residents for days while waiting for further test results, a rapid test is administered. If the rapid test is negative, the outbreak declaration isn’t necessary. An additional PCR test is then administered and sent to the lab for further confirmation.

The rapid tests have a sensitivity over 91.4 per cent.

The test kits come from the Ministry of Health and were originally earmarked for Bruce Power. However, Bruce Power has their own testing program, so the rapid tests are now available to be deployed in the community.

Having rapid tests on hand throughout the community should help alleviate current testing wait times, the release said.

“The Grey Bruce Health Unit is always looking to reduce barriers related to testing and to improve COVID-19 case and contact management,” Arra said in a release. “These rapid tests will help us to be even more nimble in managing cases and clusters of COVID-19, while providing enhanced accessible options for testing to the residents of Grey and Bruce counties.”

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The newest cases were found in Brockton (2), Grey Highlands, South Bruce and Hanover.

There are now 32 active cases in the region including one probable case and 64 high-risk contacts being followed by health unit contact tracers. Probable cases are high-risk contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are symptomatic but have not been tested.

Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. One is intubated.

To date, 640 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted the virus including 75 health care workers.

Two Huron-Perth long-term care residents who were transferred from their homes to isolate at a South Bruce Grey Health Centre hospital have now been transferred back. Huron Perth Public Health was reporting six active long-term care home outbreaks, two active retirement home outbreaks and one active hospital outbreak when three long-term care residents were originally transferred to Kincardine for isolation a week ago.

Of the 640 total confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce, 608 are now resolved.

No deaths have been attributed to the virus locally, and no long-term care facilities, child care centres, or schools are currently experiencing an outbreak.

Eight-hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Grey-Bruce according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

Public health units throughout the province reported a combined 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 58 more virus-related deaths.

Most of the new cases were found in Toronto (595) Peel Region (295) and York Region (170).

The seven-day average in Ontario has now declined to 2,011 daily new cases.

As of Friday morning, 1,291 Ontarians with COVID-19 were hospitalized including 360 in intensive care units and 271 on a ventilator.