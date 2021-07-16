This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The newest cases were found in West Grey (9), Hanover (6), Owen Sound (5), Saugeen First Nation (5), South Bruce (5), Brockton (3), Meaford (2), and Grey Highlands.

COVID: Grey Bruce Health Unit reports 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday

According to the health unit’s report, there are now 14 Grey-Bruce residents infected with the virus who require hospitalization. Ten of those are receiving care locally while four have been transferred outside of the region.

Thirteen Grey-Bruce residents have died because of COVID-19 and the virus is suspected to have played a part in at least three additional local deaths, pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said there was reason to believe the virus may have played a part in the deaths, but it wasn’t conclusive, and neither of the three individuals died in the hospital.

Arra confirmed Thursday the investigations may take weeks to complete, as per the coroner.

On Friday, the health unit’s situation report noted local deaths not yet confirmed as related to COVID-19 will be removed from the report until such time as they have been confirmed.

There were 183 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region as of just before midnight Thursday, and 351 high-risk contacts.

Public Health Ontario’s data shows 99 per cent of the active cases in Grey-Bruce involve the Delta variant, a more highly transmissible and severe strain of the COVID-19 virus.

To date, 1,955 Grey-Bruce residents have had infections confirmed by the health unit including 102 health care workers. Of those, 1,757 cases are now considered resolved.