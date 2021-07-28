COVID: Grey-Bruce no longer a "hot spot", on pace to enter Step 3 fully

The Grey-Bruce region is no longer a provincially designated COVID-19 hot spot.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit said in a news release Wednesday the region is on pace to enter Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan following the long weekend. Currently, Grey-Bruce is under a modified Step 3 with strong recommendations, including limiting the size of gatherings and dining outdoors at restaurants.

“Our experience with the Delta variant is an unfortunate proof of how extremely efficient and effective it is at transmitting, and at causing severe disease leading to hospitalizations and deaths,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The newest cases were reported in Owen Sound (2), South Bruce Peninsula (2), Grey Highlands, Saugeen Shores, Southgate and West Grey.

The health unit said seven of the eight new cases were already known as high-risk contacts of recent confirmed cases. As such, they should already be in isolation.

As of the latest 24-hour reporting period, ending just before midnight Tuesday, there were 79 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region and 245 high-risk contacts.

Five COVID-19 patients are in hospital locally and two other Grey-Bruce residents are receiving care outside of the region.

Eighteen Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 2,093 infections have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including those in 105 health care workers. Of those, 1,993 cases are now considered resolved.