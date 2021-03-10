COVID-19: Health unit asks patrons of Southampton restaurant Feb. 23 to get tested
COVID-19 cases associated with the Walker House Restaurant in Southampton are being investigated by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
The health unit is advising anyone who visited the Walker House on Feb. 23 to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre. The health unit said there is evidence of COVID-19 transmission between patrons at the restaurant that day.
Anyone who attended the restaurant on Feb. 23 who is experiencing symptoms is being asked to call the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
“While public health has directly contacted the individuals identified as close contacts, there remains unknown patrons who visited the restaurant on this date,” the health unit said in a news release.
There is no risk to any individuals who dined at the restaurant on any other day, the health unit said. The restaurant remains open.
“Individuals tested in connection with this investigation are not required to isolate but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result,” the health unit said.
One new case of COVID-19, in Grey Highlands, was reported Wednesday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
The newest case brings the regional total of confirmed active cases to 12 with 47 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit’s case and contact management team.
There are currently no COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. Two people in Grey-Bruce have died as a result of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Brucelea Haven long-term care in Walkerton remains the only long-term care home, childcare centre or school under a declared COVID-19 outbreak.
To date, 718 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 81 health care workers. Of those, 704 cases are now considered resolved.
As of the close of the most recent reporting period, 12,135 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Grey-Bruce.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 16 newly reported deaths.
Provincial data showed 678 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Ontario hospitals at the close of the last reporting period including 281 in intensive care units.
Over 35,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the 24-hour reporting period before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Ontario.
The seven-day average climbed for a fifth straight day to 1,238, although a data discrepancy earlier this week has inflated the number somewhat.
The province announced it is creating a tourism task force to provide advice on how to help the $36-billion industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force will deliver a report with its recommendations to the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod this spring.