The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Three of the newest cases were reported in Southgate, two in South Bruce, and a single case in Meaford.

COVID: health unit reports six new COVID-19 cases Monday

There are now 59 active and confirmed cases in the two counties including 37 involving a variant of concern.

The health unit’s contact management team is following 199 high-risk contacts.

Three COVID-19 patients being followed by the health unit are hospitalized in the region. Over seven COVID-19 patients transferred from other health units are now being cared for at Grey-Bruce hospitals.

To date, 1,217 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 93 in health care workers. Of those, 1,153 are now considered resolved.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 61,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines according to Monday’s situation report. There were 6,752 doses given in the past seven days, and 4,680 doses received the week of May 3.