COVID: health unit reports six new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Three of the newest cases were reported in Southgate, two in South Bruce, and a single case in Meaford.
There are now 59 active and confirmed cases in the two counties including 37 involving a variant of concern.
The health unit’s contact management team is following 199 high-risk contacts.
Three COVID-19 patients being followed by the health unit are hospitalized in the region. Over seven COVID-19 patients transferred from other health units are now being cared for at Grey-Bruce hospitals.
To date, 1,217 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 93 in health care workers. Of those, 1,153 are now considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 61,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines according to Monday’s situation report. There were 6,752 doses given in the past seven days, and 4,680 doses received the week of May 3.
Vaccinations this week are focused on those over 55 (Hockey Hubs), First Nations communities, any remaining Phase 1 eligible residents, family health team clinics, participating pharmacies, immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics, those with the highest and high risk health conditions, eligible priority groups, as well as school and childcare staff.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 3,436 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 16 more deaths.
The rolling seven-day average for daily cases was 3,577.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ontario dropped by 36 to 1,925 Monday, 889 were in intensive care units.
Nearly 5.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Ontario, including 53,880 Sunday.