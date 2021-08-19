COVID: health unit reports two new infections, cases continue to rise in Ontario

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, one in Meaford and one in Brockton.

As of just before midnight Wednesday, there were 31 active and confirmed cases in the region as well as 67 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.

Three local COVID-19 patients are being treated at a hospital in Grey-Bruce while one other patient has been transferred outside of the region.

Three local COVID-19 patients are being treated at a hospital in Grey-Bruce while one other patient has been transferred outside of the region.

The health unit’s situation report indicates 21 Grey-Bruce residents have now died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths that are awaiting confirmation concerning COVID-19 are not included in the local data.

To date, 2,215 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 117 in health care workers. Of those, 2,158 are now considered resolved.

The health unit has administered 221,890 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 2,324 in the past week.

Vaccination clinics Friday are scheduled for the Southampton Arena (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and at the Walkerton District Community School (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) No appointments are necessary for either pop-up clinic.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging those born in 2009 to be vaccinated as the province extends eligibility.

In a news release, the local health unit said it will provide the Pfizer vaccine to those born in 2009.

“Vaccine should be top of the to-do list to get ready for back-to-school in September,” the release said. “Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe illness and complications from COVID-19 and its variants. All eligible students, born 2009 or earlier, are urged to get both first and second doses of the vaccine before returning to school in September.”