COVID: health unit says it has learned from Delta-fueled surge in Grey-Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit said it has learned some “valuable lessons” from a surge in COVID-19 cases, whihc has led to hospitalizations and deaths, brought on by recent outbreaks fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“We see the Delta variant is as advertised; extremely efficient and effective in its transmission, and unfortunately, similarly effective in causing severe disease leading to hospitalizations and deaths,” the health unit said in a news release.

The Delta variant was found in as many as 99 per cent of the region’s active cases at one point after first being reported as the index case leading to an outbreak at a Hanover rooming house in early June.

The Delta variant was then pegged again as the virus quickly infected more than 100 people in an outbreak at Saugeen First Nation.

The health unit said a two-pronged approach using robust case and contact management as well as an aggressive vaccine rollout is necessary to “ensure it does not return.”

COVID cases have since plateaued, the health unit said, at nine new cases per day over the past week.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported two new cases, one in Owen Sound and one in Grey Highlands.

As part of understanding the effect and transmission of the Delta variant in the region, the health unit conducted a social analysis of the surge. The analysis identified the majority of transmission was in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. The main drivers of the outbreak were private gatherings and parties, as well as the transient community and crowded housing.

Further, the outbreaks were driven by infected individuals having a high number of high-risk contacts.

Throughout the outbreaks fueled by the Delta variant, there was never any increased risk of transmission in regulated settings such as workplaces or businesses, the health unit said, after investigating more than 10 such locations.