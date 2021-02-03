COVID isolation a 'grave concern,' Salvation Army says

Scott Dunn
Feb 03, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Capt. Mary Millar, Wiarton Salvation Army.

At Wiarton’s Salvation Army, Capt. Mary Millar said the damage COVID-19 has caused over that past 11 months is overwhelming.

People who were struggling before the pandemic, financially and personally, are finding it harder, she said. A lot of it has to due to isolation.

Last week for example, an elderly woman fell while outside. Someone came to her aid and helped her to her door. “She said I’m so happy I fell. I haven’t had anybody to talk to for five weeks,” Millar said in an interview Wednesday.

Millar admitted Salvation Army staff and volunteers are overwhelmed with the added demands the pandemic laid before them.

“The Wiarton Salvation Army has been working for the last 11 months absolutely passionately and working all our fingers to the bone trying to put some light in some very, very difficult and terrible darkness.”

She said they’re meeting with many homeless people, about triple the number typical of this time of year, she estimated.

Food hamper deliveries which started during the pandemic have doubled to about 160 a month over the same period the year prior, she noted. The Salvation Army delivers and checks in on shut-ins and those who may be health-compromised and afraid to go out.

Essentials go into the hampers as well as some “extras” like food and cheese and different products not normally stocked in the food bank. Socks from the United Way are being included. And snack foods.

“It’s great to have spaghetti and pasta sauce but it’s also great to have things that we all put into our shopping cart . . . not because we need it but we need a lift.”

Some who are struggling get a second hamper, thanks to some federal COVID-19 funds, which have also paid for temporary workers in the absence of one staff member who was off on a “COVID leave.”

The food bank in Wiarton and at the Nawash Food Bank at Neyaashiinigmiing currently serve about 400 families.

The Wiarton Salvation Army takes dinners to people, including to one man whom they believed hadn’t had anything to eat since they brought him a meal the week before. They took him to hospital.

“So the isolation and (for) lots of people, depression, is really, really, really a grave concern. Grave concern,” Millar said.

Ontario declared an emergency on Jan. 12 and issued a stay-home order which is set to expire Feb. 9, though that remains to be seen.

Being on the peninsula during the pandemic makes isolation worse, Millar said. The population is sparse and Internet access isn’t as reliable. Addiction, illiteracy and poverty, all higher on the peninsula, are compounded by COVID, Millar said.

And so despite the virus and the extra precautions demanded, Salvation Army efforts grew to help meet the demand, Millar said. But doing so has been “very, very, very stretching, let’s put it that way.”

When people are so busy, the paperwork falls behind, Millar said. So food bank and related statistics which might help describe the toll aren’t all up-to-date, she said.

What can people do to help out?

“People need to be more aware. Being understanding of, there are people truly in need. It’s not because they need to pull up their bootstraps sort of thing. Or find out what is needed to help.”

Support people who are in need, learn about mental health issues, she said. “It’s a daily trauma.”

More information about the Salvation Army in Wiarton, including how to donate or volunteer, is found at https://wiartonsalvationarmy.ca/donate/.