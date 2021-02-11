





Share this Story: COVID: March Break postponed, all local LTC residents receive first dose

COVID: March Break postponed, all local LTC residents receive first dose

Article content On the day the provincial government announced it would delay this year’s March Break until April 12-16, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19. The newest cases were found in West Grey (2), South Bruce, and Southgate. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: March Break postponed, all local LTC residents receive first dose Back to video March Break was originally scheduled to occur March 15-19. Instead, school and transportation services will operate as usual. The Bluewater District School Board, in a letter sent to parents shortly after the provincial announcement, said before and after-school programs will continue uninterrupted. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said all of the region’s long-term care residents were given the first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday. The health unit will continue with second doses and vaccinations of retirement home residents as well as other Phase 1 priority population members when more vaccines arrive. Arra said the health unit expects another shipment of the vaccine next week.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The health unit estimates in its vaccine distribution plan there are 5,244 residents and staff of long-term care and retirement homes in the region. According to Thursday’s daily situation report issued by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, there are now 18 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region with four probable cases and 164 high-risk contacts being followed by local contact tracers. One person with COVID-19 remains hospitalized. To date, 672 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted the virus including 79 health care workers. Of those, 653 cases are now considered resolved. No local long-term care homes, schools or childcare centres are currently under a declared COVID-19 outbreak. … The region’s COVID-19 assessment centres will operate during regular hours on Family Day with the exception of the assessment centre in Hanover, which will have reduced hours from noon to 4 p.m. Testing is available at all centres for those who meet at least one of the following criteria: all people with at least one symptom of COVID-19, even if mild; a person identified by the Grey Bruce Health Unit or COVID-19 app as a close contact of a known COVID-19 case; an employee of a facility with an outbreak identified by public health; someone referred to testing by public health for other reasons (travel, school etc.); and those requiring testing to visit a long-term care home, surgery or require a test for any other reason. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a case of COVID-19 associated with Ethnos Academy, a private school in Durham.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In a news release, the health unit said there is no evidence to date of virus transmission within the school, and therefore has not declared an outbreak. The person with COVID-19 has been in touch with the health unit’s case and contact management team and is working to help identify all others who may have been exposed to determine their risk level. Those not contacted by public health do not need to be tested or take any further action, the news release said. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 945 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, although issues with data from Toronto Public Health likely resulted in an inaccurate tally. Eighteen more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. Given the context, data trends and previous case counts, it’s likely hundreds of cases from Toronto were left off Thursday’s provincial report. Still, as the province readies to reopen in most jurisdictions, health trends are improving. The provincewide test-positivity rate was 2.3 per cent Thursday, the lowest reported rate in Ontario since October. The seven-day rolling average – a wide-angle look at case trends – was 1,264 Thursday, down from 1,600 a week ago. COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Ontario were at 883 according to provincial data. That number is down from 948 just 24-hours prior and 1,101 last week. Of those, 299 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Owen Sound