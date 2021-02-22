Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case in Grey-Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a single new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The new case was found in an Owen Sound resident and raises the region’s cumulative case count to 692 including 80 health care workers.

Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case in Grey-Bruce

Of those, 678 cases are now considered resolved.

There are now 13 active confirmed cases in the two counties with six of those in Owen Sound, three in Southgate and three in Saugeen Shores.

The health unit’s contact management team and contact tracers are following 38 high-risk contacts of known positive cases as well.

There are three people with COVID-19 currently at local hospitals.

One Grey-Bruce resident has died with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

No local long-term care homes, child-care centres or schools are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of midnight Sunday, 3,759 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the region.

In a news release Monday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to all residents, staff, and essential caregivers (who consented to the vaccine) in all 19 long-term care and seven high-risk retirement homes in Grey Bruce.