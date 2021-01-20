COVID news: religious meetings, vaccine, stats, assessment centre ...

Scott Dunn
Jan 20, 2021
A health-care worker prepares to administer a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2020. Photo by CARLOS OSORIO /AFP via Getty Images

Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health spoke up Wednesday about what he views as unwarranted concerns that local Amish and Menonnite communities aren’t following COVID rules.

Dr. Ian Arra issued a news release in which he called for “calm” after hearing public concerns last weekend and this week about religious gatherings of the groups. Arra says they’re “in full compliance.”

“This is a difficult time and hardship for all of us, but it is of critical importance that we all stay calm and kind, and remind ourselves and our communities that the pandemic is the cause of this hardship not the ‘others,’ whomever the ‘others’ are, Low German-speaking communities, visitors, or decision-makers,” Arra said.

Arra has consistently supported efforts in the Amish and Mennonite communities locally and has issued news releases to tamp down public concern.

Arra said in an interview that “multiple” complaints about such religious gatherings raised concerns about gathering restrictions, which are limited to 10 for religious services.

But, he said, these outdoor gatherings are no different than waiting in your car for curbside pickup.

“Attending church service while people remain seated in their buggies at the church’s parking lot is compliant with the regulations,” his news release said. “Furthermore, we have a high level of confidence that such practice does not increase the risk to the communities in Grey and Bruce.”

He said a “majority” of Amish and Mennonite communities have sought public health guidance to ensure their schools and churches can continue within the law. His release said “local Mennonite and Amish communities and leaders are observing provincial lockdown requirements and direction from the health unit.”

Some voluntarily closed schools and churches for two weeks in the fall, he noted.

The source of the virus in the broader community can’t be attributed to Amish or Mennonite people in our area — family gatherings are to blame, Arra said.

Arra said it is true Amish and Mennonite communities he’s aware of do not want to wear masks. But they don’t have to if two metres apart at outdoor religious services. He said mask rules for schools remain to be seen when students return to class.

“They believe that if this is God’s will for the virus to spread, we’re not going to resist God’s will,” Arra said, recounting what he understands. “So in schools, regulated areas, they, to my understanding — and our staff inspect those places, visit them — they have physical distancing, they have hand-washing.

“Mask, they were not keen on it.”

* * *

Dr. Ian Arra said he “does not have full confirmation” that the next batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses will arrive in Grey-Bruce next week.

But he still thinks the province’s strategy targeting vulnerable sectors including seniors, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes will be to still provide to those who already received one shot the required second shot in a timely way.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit administered 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, including in long-term care homes in Owen Sound and Lion’s Head.

Grey-Bruce was supposed to get 800 more vaccines next week but Arra said that now is in some doubt. Asked someone specifically told him the vaccine won’t be coming next week, he checked and said issues of provincial distribution have to be addressed with the province through its media line and so declined to comment.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is co-ordinating the vaccine delivery for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said Canada is not getting any more vaccine next week. And we should expect smaller deliveries for the next four weeks. Manufacturing delays to expand production of the vaccine at a facility in Belgium is reportedly the reason.

* * *

Grey-Bruce recorded three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, one in Owen Sound and two in Kincardine. There are 30 active cases of the virus, and 96 high-risk contacts associated with active cases and one active, probably cases.

Two patients with COVID remain in hospital, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported Wednesday. It has reported no deaths due to COVID in either county since measures to county the pandemic started in March.

So far, 583 people have recovered and 44 cases have been referred to other health units. There have been 41 health-care workers infected with COVID.

* * *

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 89 more deaths.

Total confirmed infections now stand at 244,932. Total deaths have reached 5,568, according to the province’s covid-19.ontario.ca website.

The number of resolved cases grew by 3,714 to 212,897. There are 1,598 COVID patients in hospital, 28 fewer than on Tuesday. There at 395 COVID patients in intensive care, five fewer than Tuesday, and 296 on a ventilator, up four from Tuesday.

The seven-day average number of COVID cases has been trending down. On Jan. 11 the seven-day average was 3,555. Each day since the average has dropped, with Wednesday’s average at 2,850, provincial figures show.

* * *

The Owen Sound COVID Assessment Centre opens it doors today in a new location at 1100 16th Ave. E., in the Sun Life building near the hospital.

There’s more room for people to wait inside and more cubicles in which to be swabbed in the new centre. Since March the hospital has used a trailer set up beside the emergency department.

The new facility has 11 testing cubicles, up from four, and the waiting area seats nine safely, up from three currently in the trailer.

The centre’s hours remain the same: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday. Protocols remain the same too, with online bookings at gbhs.on.ca preferred or by phone at 519-378-1466. Masks are required to be worn at the assessment centre.

Kim Maas-O’Hearn, a director whose responsibilities include the assessment centre, said Mondays tend to be the busiest of the week, when about 150 are swabbed in a day, while Thursdays are less busy, around 70 swabs per day.

Centre manager Graham Fry said in an interview if you’re showing symptoms, make an appointment as soon as possible. Even on busy days there’s room to take more appointments, he said, and capacity can be increased if needed.

There are three other COVID assessment centres run by Grey Bruce Health Services, at its hospitals in Lion’s Head, Wiarton and Southampton. Hours vary so those looking to be tested should check the hospital website.

the website also has links to information and booking details for other COVID assessment centres, at South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s Kincardine hospital and at Hanover & District Hospital.

* * *

Meaford has decided to remove the ice at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre for the rest of the season due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions which the province has said will be in place until at least Feb. 11.

These restrictions forbid indoor sports and require indoor sports and recreation facilities to be closed, the municipality noted in a news release Wednesday.

Though the decision was “not taken lightly,” in the circumstances it’s “the right decision to stop incurring expenditures in the interest of savings in tax dollars and energy consumption,” chief administrative officer Rob Armstrong said in a news release.

The decision to remove the ice was confirmed at Meaford’s Emergency Control Group, consisting of both council and staff representatives, during a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.

The ice was put into the arena in late October at the direction of council and during that time, it had more than 60 hours of weekly bookings that included the Georgian Shore Minor Hockey, Meaford Figure Skating Club, Meaford Knights and a number of adult leagues, the release said. Staff will continue to monitor the Province’s COVID-19 restrictions in planning for the 2021-2022 arena season.

On Jan. 14 a provincial emergency took effect and a stay-at-home order was mandated until at least Feb. 11.

Separate emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, which were to expire Jan. 20, were extended on Saturday to Feb. 19. These govern business closures, gatherings and organized public events.

* * *

Bruce Power has donated a machine that sterilizes masks and other personal protective equipment to Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound.

“This will allow our frontline workers to have a continuous supply of PPE and subsequently save lives,” said Dr. Ian Arra, the Grey-Bruce medical officer of health, in the news release.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruce Power has provided frontline organizations across the province with 2.5 million pieces of PPE. This represents the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE in Canada,” the company’s release said.

The Clean Flow Healthcare mini can destroy 99.9 per cent of pathogens and viruses on surfaces, and cleans up to 800 N95 masks per hour, according to a news release from the nuclear operator.

In April 2020, Bruce Power, Bruce County and Huron County partnered to purchase three machines to ensure a reliable supply chain of PPE locally. The one going to Owen Sound has been stored and ready for use if required to clean paramedic and long-term care PPE.

“Since supplies have been flowing fairly steadily, we were able to provide (the sterilization machine) to the Owen Sound Hospital to use,” Bruce Power spokesman John Peevers said Wednesday by email.

A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday the machine hasn’t arrived and had no information about it use.