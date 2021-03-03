COVID: no new cases in Grey-Bruce for second straight day
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Grey-Bruce for the second straight day Wednesday.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report lists 11 confirmed active cases and one probable case as well as 34 high-risk contacts.
One person with COVID-19 is hospitalized locally.
To date, 705 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted COVID-19 including 81 health care workers. That total includes two cases recently referred from another health unit.
Of those, 689 cases are now considered resolved.
Brucelea Haven long-term care home in Walkerton remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak after a single staff member tested positive for the virus.
No schools or childcare centres in the region are currently experiencing an outbreak.
The health unit has now administered 8,327 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in Grey-Bruce, including a first dose now for all retirement home staff, residents and essential caregivers.
…
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has forwarded a cryogenic freezer donated by Chapman’s Ice Cream to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The super sub-zero freezer is able to store vaccines below -70 C, which is needed for the secure handling of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine specifically.
“Due to the tremendous support provided by local businesses, specifically Chapman’s Ice Cream, the Grey Bruce Health Unit was in a positive position to provide the freezer to an area in high need,” the health unit said in a release.
…
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging local businesses to consider enacting policies to help limit travel between health regions in the province’s reopening framework.
In a news release distributed Tuesday, the health unit suggested barbers, hair salons, spas and similar personal-care settings limit or avoid accepting appointments from out-of-region customers. The health unit recommended alternate arrangements, such as curbside pick up or delivery, be used to cater to those from different regions under more restrictive public health measures.
The health unit is also encouraging minor sports teams to only practice and play with teams from within the Grey-Bruce region, and to not play in more than one league.
The health unit is also suggesting business sectors that are now open in the province’s green zone and may cater to out-of-region travellers, to “double-down” on COVID-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 958 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 17 additional deaths.
There have now been 7,014 deaths across the province and 303,763 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ontario’s hospitalization rate and the number of severe cases declined slightly, with 668 patients now in hospital, 274 in ICU, and of those, 188 requiring a ventilator.