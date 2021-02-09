COVID: No new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday

Article content
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday for the second time in less than a week.
The region last blanked the pandemic virus Feb. 4. The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine probable cases, however. Probable cases are people with symptoms of COVID-19 who are close contacts of confirmed cases but have yet to be tested or have their test results returned.
There are now 20 confirmed active cases in the region and 125 high-risk contacts. Six of the active cases are located in Hanover, according to the health unit’s data. Five are in Huron-Kinloss and three are in Kincardine.
There are currently no confirmed active cases in Northern Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce, Arran-Elderslie, Georgian Bluffs, Chatsworth, West Grey, Grey Highlands, Meaford, Saugeen First Nation and Neyaashiinigmiing.
One person with COVID-19 is hospitalized locally. One Grey-Bruce resident has died as a result of the disease since the start of the pandemic.