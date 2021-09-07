No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report noted there were 15 confirmed active cases in the region, five of which are in The Blue Mountains.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: no new COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce Tuesday Back to video

The health unit is also tracking 16 high-risk close contacts associated with the active cases.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said the calm COVID-19 scene locally should not ease concerns as we head into the autumn months.

“There is a seasonality to the virus if you look at the previous waves,” he said. “We’re doing our best to keep the numbers low as we go into the fall and winter months.”

Arra said he couldn’t say for certain why Grey-Bruce’s infection rates have subsided after a mid-summer surge while the province’s cases continue to rise.

“We’re doing our best here, we’re contact tracing with every case as soon as we can. We’re meeting the targets, and that helps in reducing transmission. We can summarize it in two ways, get the vaccine when eligible and be vigilant. Hopefully, we can come through the coming days and weeks without much increase in cases.”

With schools opening Tuesday, a rise in case counts is expected, but Arra said they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Arra said. “When you see low cases, like the zero cases today, it really doesn’t change the fact the virus is still there. It’s like gravity. It’s going to keep pushing until people have enough immunity, hopefully through vaccines.”

Vaccine clinics will operate at every school in September in Grey-Bruce as classes return.