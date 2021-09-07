COVID: no new COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce Tuesday
No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report noted there were 15 confirmed active cases in the region, five of which are in The Blue Mountains.
COVID: no new COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce Tuesday
The health unit is also tracking 16 high-risk close contacts associated with the active cases.
Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said the calm COVID-19 scene locally should not ease concerns as we head into the autumn months.
“There is a seasonality to the virus if you look at the previous waves,” he said. “We’re doing our best to keep the numbers low as we go into the fall and winter months.”
Arra said he couldn’t say for certain why Grey-Bruce’s infection rates have subsided after a mid-summer surge while the province’s cases continue to rise.
“We’re doing our best here, we’re contact tracing with every case as soon as we can. We’re meeting the targets, and that helps in reducing transmission. We can summarize it in two ways, get the vaccine when eligible and be vigilant. Hopefully, we can come through the coming days and weeks without much increase in cases.”
With schools opening Tuesday, a rise in case counts is expected, but Arra said they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Arra said. “When you see low cases, like the zero cases today, it really doesn’t change the fact the virus is still there. It’s like gravity. It’s going to keep pushing until people have enough immunity, hopefully through vaccines.”
Vaccine clinics will operate at every school in September in Grey-Bruce as classes return.
“Obviously we’re doing our best to make the vaccine accessible and it’s up to the public to make a decision to get the vaccine,” Arra said.
Three local COVID-19 cases are hospitalized in the region while one patient has been transferred outside of Grey-Bruce for care.
The health unit has confirmed the deaths of 22 Grey-Bruce residents with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 2,265 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 118 in healthcare workers. Of those, 2,224 are now considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 226,823 COVID-19 vaccines including 1,587 in the past seven days.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled for Wednesday at the Dundalk Arena from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Blue Mountain Community Health Centre from 11 to 1 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available at both locations.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit issued a media release Tuesday reminding those who wish to participate in rallies and marching to do so with COVID-19 in mind and while remaining vigilant.
“We recognize that, at this time, people may want to gather to march and express themselves with respect to supporting efforts to address political and social issues,” the health unit said in its release. “The Grey Bruce Health Unit has the responsibility to identify risk associated with any public health threat, including COVID-19. We remind people that gatherings increase the risk of transmission of disease.”
Arra said the release was issued as the health unit had become aware of a few planned demonstrations in the region, one to do with climate change. The health unit has issued similar recommendations in response to previous Black Lives Matter marches.
Arra said the federal election did not play a direct part in issuing the release, but the same recommendations would apply to political demonstrations.
The health unit recommends virtual forms of participation in light of the ongoing global pandemic, such as signing petitions, donating to groups and learning more about the issues themselves.
Those who still wish to attend rallies and marches should only do so if they don’t have any symptoms, can socially distance, wear a mask, stay outside and consider alternatives to yelling and shouting to avoid spreading droplets
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 564 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Of those, 434 were among people who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 130 cases in those who were fully vaccinated.
Ontario also reported three new deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 9,553.
On Labour Day Monday, the province recorded 581 new cases, with 457 of those unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.
On Tuesday there were 295 people with COVID-19 in hospital according to the province’s data. Of those, 192 were in intensive care units and 113 needing a ventilator. The vast majority of those in intensive care units are unvaccinated.