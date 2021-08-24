No new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

With no added infections, the health unit is now reporting 28 active and confirmed cases in the region and 34 high-risk contacts.

As of just before midnight Monday, there were three local COVID-19 patients being treated at hospital in the region with one patient transferred outside of Grey-Bruce.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report confirms 21 Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Local data only includes deaths confirmed to be related to the virus.

Two active COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound was declared on Aug. 6 while an outbreak at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound was declared on Aug. 8.

To date, there have been 2,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce including 118 in health care workers. Of those, 2,178 are considered resolved.

Meanwhile, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 223,238 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including 2,136 in the past week.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for Wednesday at the St. Teresa Calcutta Catholic School in Walkerton from 4 to 7 p.m., the Nuclear Innovation Institute in Port Elgin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Ripley-Huron Community Centre in Ripley from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the Blue Mountain Community Health Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Public health units throughout Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two new virus-related deaths, which occurred in the past 24-hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 114 people were fully vaccinated while 372 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There are 295 patients in the hospital (268 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated), and another 156 patients are in intensive care (149 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated).

On the vaccination front, 82.3 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose, and 75.1 per cent both doses.