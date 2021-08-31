COVID: No new infections reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday, active cases down to 14
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
There are now 14 active cases in Grey-Bruce, along with 49 active high-risk contacts associated with them.
There have now been 2,249 confirmed cases of the virus in the two counties, including 118 in healthcare workers. Of those, 2,209 cases are considered resolved.
There are four people hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to the virus, according to the report.
Twenty-two deaths have been attributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce. The local data does not include deaths potentially related to the virus, but yet to be confirmed.
The lone outbreak in the region remains at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound.
That outbreak was declared on Aug. 6 and as of last week, 20 people at the home had been infected – five staff and 15 residents. The vast majority of people who work and live at the home are vaccinated, according to the health unit. One resident has died.
The last reported positive case at Kelso Villa had been recorded Aug. 19. If there are no other confirmed cases, or symptomatic residents, the outbreak will be declared over later this week.
A total of 225,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 1,900 in the past seven days.
Vaccine clinics Wednesday are scheduled at Kincardine District Senior School from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Nuclear Innovation Institute in Port Elgin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Blue Mountain Community Health Centre from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
No appointments are necessary for any of the clinics.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit said it’s working with partners to deliver a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to certain immunocompromised patients and those living in high-risk congregate settings.
In a media release issued Tuesday afternoon, the health unit identified transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers on active treatments, and recipients of an anti-CD20 agent as those eligible for the third dose.
A third dose will also be made available for all in high-risk congregate settings including those living in long-term care and retirement homes.
“A third dose of vaccine will re-invigorate the individual’s immune response. Evidence shows that residents who live in long-term care homes are at a greater risk of infection due to living in a congregate setting and significant waning of the immune response after several months after receiving two COVID-19 vaccine doses compared to the general population,” the release said.
A third dose can be administered at a minimum of five months following a second dose, the health unit said.
Providing the third dose in early September in congregate settings will ensure the recommended minimum four-week interval between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the annual seasonal flu vaccine rolling out this fall, the health unit said.
A third dose will be provided to immunocompromised transplant recipients (including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplants), patients with hematological cancers (examples include lymphoma, myeloma, leukemia) on active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy) for malignant hematologic disorders, and recipients of an anti-CD20 agent (e.g. rituximab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab).
Immunocompromised clients who are unable to access a third-dose vaccine from their health-care provider may attend any of the vaccine clinics hosted by the Grey Bruce Health Unit. No appointment is necessary. Clients must be eligible in the categories described and must provide the written provincial documentation signed by their physician, including the physician’s CPSO number. No other document or attestation will be accepted. For a list of locations and times of clinics visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Of those, 326 were found in unvaccinated people and 91 in fully vaccinated people with the vaccination status of 65 new infections unknown.
According to Tuesday’s report, 120 cases were recorded in Toronto, 60 each in both Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, 41 in Hamilton, 41 in Niagara Region, and 30 in York Region.
Five more deaths were reported Tuesday, though three are said to have occurred earlier in the pandemic, months before being reported.
The Ministry of Health reported 336 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 160 patients in intensive care units and 131 patients on a ventilator.