Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit said more than 30 vaccine clinics were operating in the region last week and a similar number will be carried out this week. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said he’s received good feedback from the clinics as First Nations adults, high-priority health care workers and adults 80 and older continue to receive vaccines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19: One new case reported, vaccine clinics abound Back to video Appointments for vaccinations are currently being made through health-care channels with professionals reaching out to patients. The health unit is asking those who have not been contacted, and who think they are eligible for a vaccine, to refrain from calling the health unit or a health care professional. Those 80 and older without a family doctor, or with a doctor outside of the region, will be able to book an appointment via a 1-800 number or the province’s online booking system on March 15. Ontario’s Phase 2 vaccination rollout is expected to begin in April, depending on vaccine availability. The target populations in Phase 2 are based on age and risk.

Article content The groups in Phase 2 include adults between 60-79, people who live or work in high-risk congregate settings, people with high-risk chronic health conditions, people who live in “hot spots” with high death rates, and certain workers unable to work from home. Arra said two recent developments should help speed up the vaccination process. The province recently directed health units to hold back second vaccine doses (boosters) for a period of four months to increase the number of people who receive their first dose. Meanwhile, Health Canada approved the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which can be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures. “The traditional vaccine-delivery system can be utilized fully. That will be a really good candidate vaccine for that system leaving the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna for the hubs and mass immunization clinics,” Arra said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the health unit’s daily situation report, 11,577 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Grey-Bruce. First doses have been given to all the residents, staff and essential caregivers who accepted them in local long-term care and retirement homes as well as the highest and very-high priority medical first responders and health care workers. … One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Southgate Tuesday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit. The newest case means there were 12 active COVID-19 cases in the region as of midnight Monday. The reporting period closes at 11:59 p.m.

Article content The health unit’s case and contact management team are following 72 active high-risk contacts. One COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized locally. Two Grey-Bruce residents have died with the virus since the start of the pandemic. The Brucelea Haven long-term care home in Walkerton remains the only long-term care home, school or childcare centre in Grey-Bruce under a declared COVID-19 outbreak. A single staff member tested positive at the home on March 1. To date, 717 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed cases of the virus including 81 health care workers. Of those, 703 cases are now considered resolved. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the Bluewater District School Board and a school bus company to address a probable COVID-19 case associated with Kincardine District Senior School. A probable case is defined by the health unit as someone who was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and is displaying symptoms, but has not yet received a positive COVID-19 test. The health unit said its assessment to date indicates transmission did not take place within the school environment, and therefore no outbreak has been declared. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is contacting anyone considered at risk to discuss their next steps. Anyone not contacted by the health unit does not need to take any further action. “In this situation, the person with probable COVID-19 has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 case and contact management team. We are working with the individual, Bluewater District School Board and the bus company to identify others, both in and out of the school environment who may have been exposed and determine their risk,” the health unit said in a news release. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six virus-related deaths. According to provincial data, there were 689 COVID-19 patients in hospitals by the end of the most recent reporting period including 290 in intensive care. The provincial test-positivity rate is climbing and reached 3.7 per cent Tuesday with 33,264 tests processed. Another 31,047 vaccine doses were administered for a total of 943,533 doses to date, with 276,193 Ontarians now fully immunized.

