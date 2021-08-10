COVID: one new COVID-19 case in Grey-Bruce Tuesday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The newest case was reported in The Blue Mountains.
COVID: one new COVID-19 case in Grey-Bruce Tuesday
As of just before midnight Monday, there were 47 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the region and 105 high-risk contacts.
Five residents with COVID-19 are being treated at a local hospital while one other Grey-Bruce resident has been transferred to a hospital outside of the region for treatment.
Nineteen Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 2,183 residents have had confirmed COVID-19 infections including 113 healthcare workers. Of those, 2,113 cases are considered resolved.
One facility remains under a declared outbreak. Six people at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound – one staff member and five residents – have been infected. No other infections have been found at the home, and the health unit said Monday a 95 per cent vaccination rate at the Villa is to thank for the limited virus transmission. The Delta variant is thought to be the variant responsible for the breakthrough infections, as the six people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 218,227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 2,350 in the past seven days.
The health unit received over 7,000 vaccine doses earlier this week and is operating several pop-up and drop-in clinics throughout the region. A full schedule can be found at the Grey Bruce Health Unit website.
Wednesday, clinics will be operated at the P&H Centre in Hanover (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Thornbury Foodland (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), the Walkerton Fire Hall (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the Dundalk Medical Centre (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 321 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two additional virus-related deaths.
The province’s rolling seven-day average of new daily cases is 306.
Provincial data showed 109 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units as of Tuesday.
For the first time Tuesday, the province reported the vaccination status of those newly infected with COVID-19. The data shows the majority of new infections in Ontario were suffered by those with no vaccine protection.
Of the people with new infections, 267 were unvaccinated, 54 were partially vaccinated and 78 were fully vaccinated.
Of those in the hospital with COVID-19, 28 people are unvaccinated, 20 have partial protection and 13 are fully vaccinated. Of those in intensive care units, nine are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.
The province said the new data set displaying the vaccination status of infected Ontarians may not match with the new daily cases because of missing or unlinked health card numbers. Also, some hospital data may lag because of different reporting systems.